In early August there was a bell-ringing event in cities in the U.S. and Japan with sister cities relationships, including here in Stillwater.
The purpose was to remember the events that brought WW II to an end and to celebrate the 75 years of peace between the two nations since that time.
Every year on the anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki people have expressed their opinion regarding the bombings.
Some say the bombings ended the war and no allied troops lost their lives while others say the bombings were not necessary because Japan would have soon surrendered anyway and most of the approximately 130,000 people who died were civilians.
No one knows with certainty how things would have unfolded if the bombs had not been dropped and the differing opinions are likely to remain different for some years into the future. I’ve been asked on different occasions my opinion, but one such inquiry will never fade from my memory.
My wife Kayo and I went to Japan in 1964 and during that trip we visited both Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but the visit to Hiroshima left a much more vivid memory related to the bombing. As we entered the A-Bomb Museum I noticed several young women, late high school or early college age, talking to the other foreigners visiting the museum and there were quite a number of tourists in Japan at that time as Tokyo was hosting the 1964 Olympics then.
After a while one of the young women asked if she could interview me concerning my opinion of the bombing of Hiroshima. She started with a few general questions – “where are you from, is this your first visit to Japan,” etc. – then asked the question the interview was all about – “what was my opinion about the dropping of the A-bomb on Hiroshima which killed about 130,000 innocent people?” I refused to respond with an “it was justified” or “it was unnecessary” response because there was still real evidence of the results of the bombing nearby.
The A-bomb Museum is very near the Motoyasu River and at that time there were a number of people living essentially as outcasts because of the scars from heat and/or radiation from the explosion.
Nineteen years was not long enough to heal all the grief and suffering. I tried to respond positively to her question by saying “My wife is Japanese and we’re here to visit her family” and “Japan is doing very well and was selected to host this year’s Olympics and we are here to attend the games”. I don’t know if I lacked the courage or showed empathy in not really answering her question directly, but I do have an opinion.
If the bombs had not been dropped there would have certainly been a ground invasion where tens of thousands of American and allied lives would have been lost.
Fire bombings of cities throughout Japan would have continued taking many lives. Japan’s emperor had asked his military leaders their estimate on the numbers of Japanese casualties if there was a land invasion and their response was “in the millions.”
Food was in short supply and the situation would have gotten much worse with winter only a few months away. And there was at least one additional thing which President Truman considered when trying to decide on the best course of action before deciding to drop the A-bombs.
The war in Europe was over and Russia had made clear their intention to invade Japan from the north. Russia perhaps felt that they had a score to settle with Japan and this was a good time to do it.
The Russian Empire and the Empire of Japan went to war in 1904 because of the desire of both nations to expand their sphere of influence in Korea and Manchuria.
The war known as the Russo-Japanese War was primarily between the naval forces of the two empires. Russia was thought to have had a significantly superior naval force, however Japan soundly defeated the Russian navy in a relatively short time, bringing Japan to the forefront as a world power and humiliating the Russians.
If Japan had not surrendered Russia would have invaded the country from the north where they would have met little resistance. Russian troops may well have advanced to near Tokyo before Japan surrendered, however regardless of how far Russia had advanced, there most likely would have been an East Japan and a West Japan like in Germany for quite a number of years.
Japan would not likely be the nation it is today if that had happened. I’ll end on two more personal notes. At that time I was an employee of Los Alamos National Lab in Los Alamos New Mexico where those A-bombs were developed so I felt President Truman made a correct but very difficult decision.
Second, the historic city of Kyoto had been intentionally spared any bombing up to that point because of its historic and cultural significance to not only Japan but to people around the world, but if the war had continued, it almost certainly would have been bombed, perhaps taking the life of a 9-year old girl who lived in Kyoto and who later became my wife.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
