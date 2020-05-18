For a pretty obvious reason, Hiroshima needs no introduction.
On August 6, 1945, it became the first city in the world to experience an atomic bomb, which virtually destroyed the city.
At 8:15 on that summer morning, three B-29 bombers flew over the city of some 350,000 people. The plane in the center, known as Enola Gay, dropped the bomb over the center of the city and 43 seconds later, at an altitude of 1,850 feet, there was a massive fireball followed by a mushroom cloud of smoke that rose to around 30,000 feet.
In an instant, approximately 130,000 citizens of Hiroshima died. The bomb detonated directly above the Hiroshima Prefecture Industrial Promotion Hall. The steel framework of that building, generally called the A-bomb Dome, still stands. It’s within the Peace Memorial Park and has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
This is the Hiroshima that many people are familiar with, but Hiroshima rose from the ashes and today is a thriving city of slightly over 2 million citizens. The city has a long history tracing its roots back to 1555 when it was established as a small village along the coast of the Seto Inland Sea by a powerful warlord.
Soon afterwards, he built a castle for himself which became Hiroshima Castle and Hiroshima was ruled by a powerful clan for some 250 years. When the last Tokugawa shogun was overthrown in 1867 and the emperor again became the head of state, the city of Hiroshima became the capital of Hiroshima Prefecture and soon became an important port city. The Sanyo Railway was extended to Hiroshima in 1894 near the start of the Sino-Japanese War.
During the war, the Japanese government moved to Hiroshima Castle for a brief time and at the end of the brief war, peace talks between Chinese and Japanese representatives took place in Hiroshima. A fairly easy victory over what was thought to be a vastly superior Chinese army suggested Japan should be considered a new world power.
Significant industrial development started soon after the war and in 1915 the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall was constructed. Hiroshima continued to be an important industrial center, as well as an important city to the military, up to and through WWII.
My wife Kayo and I visited Hiroshima for the first time in 1964. The city was pretty much rebuilt at that time, but the overall mood was more somber than other places we visited across the country. The only physical evidence of the former destruction was the A-bomb Dome which was left intentionally.
However, there was still human suffering. Along the Motoyasu River, which is near the A-bomb Dome, there were a significant number of homeless people who had lost their sight, lost limbs, suffered severe burns and damage to internal organs from radiation. However, on more recent visits we’ve not seen that.
In fact, today Hiroshima is a very attractive and busy city and is a major tourist destination for many of the people of Japan and there’s a great deal to see and do there. Certainly the major attraction is the Peace Memorial Park. Within the large park are several places including the Peace Memorial Museum, the Peace Memorial Hall, the Memorial Cenotaph through there which there is a wonderful view of the A-bomb Dome, the Peace Bell, the Flame of Peace and the Statue of the A-bomb Children.
Elsewhere in the city are the rebuilt Hiroshima Castle, Sukkei-en Garden and several art museums and nearby is the Seto Inland Sea and very well-known Itsukushima Shrine. There will always be debate about the use of the A-bomb but that’s for another time and place.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
