When Buddhism was introduced to Japan from China via Korea in the sixth century several other things were also introduced to Japan at the same time. One of those things was incense and from that time until now incense has been an inseparable part of Japanese history and culture. Incense plays a very significant role in virtually every element of the Buddhist religion including worship, ceremonies and rites. Initially the incense was either heating or smoldering small pieces of fragrant wood, agarwood or sandalwood.
Over time, other scented materials were added, but the main ingredients were still agarwood and sandalwood. Some of the other materials added were clove, cinnamon bark, ginger, lavender, chamomile, anise and other herbs and a process of binding the ingredient together, usually as sticks or tablets, by incense powder called “makko” which have little or no scent of their own was developed.
Over time the use of incense become equally significant in Shinto worship as well as becoming part of everyday life apart from religion, particularly among the aristocracy. Noblemen and court ladies put special containers under their outer clothing in which they burned incense to ensure that they cast off a pleasing aroma as they went about their refined and ceremonious ways. During the Heian era, often called the golden age of the imperial court, perfuming with incense one’s clothing and even fans was widely practiced.
Poems were written about it and the practice is described in some detail in the 11th century novel The Tale of Genji. Samurai warriors started using incense to purify their minds and bodies as they prepared for battle and over time they developed an appreciation for its fragrances. During the Muromachi era in the 1500s, the intense awareness and deep appreciation of the scents given off by the various combinations of smoldering materials evolved into what became known as “kodo” or The Way of Incense.
It along with “sado” or the Way of Tea and “kado” or ikebana, the art of flower arranging, are the three major classical arts that any Japanese woman of culture was, and still is to a lesser degree, expected to learn before marrying. Kodo is the oldest but is probably the least well known, but is said to have both physical and psychological benefits or virtues including promoting alertness, purifying the mind and body, sharpening the senses and healing feelings of loneliness. There are stores in cities across Japan which sell nothing but incense and things related to incense burning.
We have visited one such store in Kyoto several times which has hundreds, perhaps thousands, of different kinds of incense, mostly incense sticks. The scent of the agarwood and sandalwood doesn’t reach its peak until the trees are about 60 years old, so once cut it’s decades before another reaches its prime, therefore both trees are on the endangered list and are protected by law in countries where they grow, primarily southeast Asia. Temples and shrines in Japan which have small quantities of either of these woods keep it under lock and key and use it in very small amounts for very special occasions.
To raise the level of a “psychological experience” in burning incense perhaps one needs an ornate incense burner. Whether it’s made of clay, silver, copper, brass, cast iron or other materials, watching the smoke rise from an incense burner, brings back images I held as a youth of “the mysterious orient”.
The scent given off by the different kinds of incense sticks is rather pleasant and we have several different kinds of incense and incense burners and enjoy using one from time to time.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.