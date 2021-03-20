Many different languages have different ways of counting objects. The Japanese use counters or counter words. They’re somewhat like expressions in English such as a cup of coffee, a sheet of paper or a bale of hay. There are many kinds of counters for objects, duration of time, people, animals, and many others. This article will deal with counters for objects which are often based on the shape of the objects being counted. The following are some examples.
Counter word: Objects the counter word is used with:
Hon Long cylindrical objects such as such as pencils, pens, bamboo poles, trees
Mai Flat, thin objects such as paper, stamps, plates
Hai Liquid in cups, glasses, bowls, buckets
Satsu Bound objects such as books and magazines
Kai The floor of a multistory building
Counters are not independent words and must be used with a numerical prefix and are similar in function to such words as “pieces” as in two pieces of paper or “cups” as in two cups of coffee. Two pieces of paper in Japanese is kami ni mai. Kami is paper, ni is two and mai is the counter word. The literal translation is paper, two and the counter word mai for paper. For liquid in cups the counter word is hai, therefore, two cups of coffee in Japanese is kohii ni hai where kohii is a borrowed word from English for coffee, ni is the number two and hai is the counter word. When a number is an ordinal number, that is, a number in a set of ordered numbers such as first, second, third and so on, the number is preceded by dai.
For example, the fifth floor of a building would be dai go kai where dai means the number which follows is an ordinal number, go is the number five or, in this case, fifth and kai is the counter word for the floor of a multistory building. It’s a complex system to say the least and this is the briefest of introductions.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
