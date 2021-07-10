In the not-too-distant future department stores may disappear in this country due, in part to online shopping. However, in some countries large department stores have never been particularly popular. In France and probably other European countries, boutiques have for many years been much more popular.
The history of department stores, or depaarto, a borrowed word or alteration of an English word, in Japan is somewhat like our own. A century ago department stores were quite popular in Japan, but today the low-end stores in particular are losing their appeal.
While there are 15 or 20 department store chains across Japan I’m only going to include the five best known in this article. The first up-scape department store in Japan was Mitsukoshi which was established in 1904, but its roots go back much further. It started in 1673 as a kimono store called Echigoya. However, when roots are factored in, another kimono store called Matsuzakaya traces its founding back to 1611 in Nagoya and it became a department store in 1910.
For a number of years both Mitsukoshi and Matsuzakaya had a department store in the Ginza district of Tokyo, however today only Mitsukoshi remains, bit the Matsuzakaya store in Nagoya is still there. However, through the years both have become part of larger companies. Mitsukoshi is part of a company called Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings and Matsuzakaya is part of a company called Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores. While neither Isetan nor Daimaru have quite as long history of Mitsukoshi and Matsuzakaya, both have been around a long time.
Daimaru traces its roots back to 1717 when a dry goods store opened in Kyoto as Dai-Monjiya. The name Daimaru was first used in 1928 and during the 1960s Daimaru was the largest retailer in Japan.
Today, the company has stores in several cities primarily in the Kansai region which includes Kyoto, Osaka and Kobe. Isetan was founded in 1886 and has store across Japan and several other countries in Asia. The Isetan store in Tokyo is considered to be one of the most influential department stores in Japan with regard to new products, fashions and trends. The fifth department store is Takashimaya. The original store opened in Kyoto in 1831 as a kimono store and today the company has several stores across Japan and in several other Asian countries. The years from around 1950 to 1990 were probably the high point for department stores across Japan.
They were great places to shop for anything from straight pins to automobiles in some stores, but they were more than that. The stores were immaculate and the service exceptional.
Almost all were seven to 10 story buildings with both elevators and escalators at every level and on each elevator and at the bottom of each escalator there was a very attractive young woman thanking you for shopping in their store and encouraging you to be careful on the escalator with the kindest, almost musical voice, imaginable.
The stores were a nice place to bring the whole family to enjoy a good meal in one of six or eight nice restaurants on the food floor which is always one of the upper floors in department stores.
There is almost always a garden or play area for children, or both, on the roof and friendly exceptional service is almost a guarantee. Because both Daimaru and Takashimaya trace their roots back to Kyoto and because Kyoto is my wife Kayo’s home, I’m most familiar with Daimaru and Takashimaya. Perhaps because both started as kimono stores, the first floor of both have a large display of beautiful kimonos. The second floor of both is primarily women’s clothing, both Japanese brands and imported and designer brands.
The third floor of both is primarily Japanese arts and crafts, ceramics, pottery, lacquerware, art and many other items. Beyond that the only floor I remember in either store was the fifth floor at Daimaru. My first visit to a department store in Japan was to Daimaru in Kyoto in 1964. I went there to buy a camera and cameras were on the fifth floor. It was the floor for optics; binoculars, microscopes, telescopes, cameras, lens, glasses and probably other things.
I was focused on the cameras and there was an amazing array of cameras and accessories. I purchased a Minolta SR-7 single lens reflex camera that day which I was enormously pleased with and proud of. I have been back to that floor many times since and am hard pressed not to drool on their exceptional selection of photography equipment.
While my favorite department store is Daimaru, Kayo tends to favor Takashimaya. Perhaps it’s because of the beautiful string of Mikimoto pearls purchased at Takashimaya. In closing, let me share an amazing chance encounter at a Takashimaya store. A number of years ago Kayo and I were visiting Singapore and across the street from our hotel was a Takashimaya Department Store.
We had to check it out and after looking around the store we went to their food court for lunch. As we were eating OSU’s president, Dr. James Halligan and his wife Ann walked by. What an amazing chance encounter thousands of miles from home! They were on their way to Malaysia to meet with a Malaysian OSU alumni group and Kayo and I were on our way to the magical island of Bali, Indonesia.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
