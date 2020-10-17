Stillwater entered into a sister cities agreement with Kameoka almost 35 years ago, just a few months after Oklahoma and Kyoto Prefecture, the prefecture in which Kameoka is located entered into a sister states relationship. While the region has a very long and rich history centered around the historic old capital city of Kyoto, the area was not designated as Kyoto Prefecture until the beginning of the Meiji Era in 1868.
Today Kyoto Prefectures take in the area of the former provinces of Yamashiro, Tamba and Tango. Present day Kyoto Prefecture covers an area extending from the Sea of Japan southeastward about 120 miles and covers an area about 2.6 times the size of Payne County. It is home to about 2.6 million people, however about 60 percent of the people live in the city of Kyoto, so most of the prefecture is not heavily populated.
The city of Kyoto is located in what was previously Yamashiro Province which is the part of Kyoto Prefecture which is the greatest distance from the Sea of Japan. Kameoka is a short distance to the north and west in what was formerly Tamba Province. Even today it is quite common to hear the area around Kameoka referred to as “Tambaguchi” which means “the mouth of the Tamba region.”
The region farther north which borders of the Sea of Japan was formerly the Tango Province. Including the city of Kyoto there are 15 cities in the prefecture with Kyoto by far the largest.
Although much smaller in size than the city of Kyoto, the next two largest cities in the prefecture are Uji about midway between Kyoto and Nara, both old and historic cities, and Stillwater’s sister city, Kameoka.
The prefecture is quite mountainous and picturesque with over 20 percent of the prefecture designated as national or regional parks and within one of the parks is a place called Amanohashidate, described as one of Japan’s three most scenic coastal scenes. The prefecture’s economy is supported by industries which align rather closely with the areas of the former provinces.
Along the coast which was the former Tango province the primary industries are fishing and water transportation such as container shipping and ferries which run between the city of Maizuru and cities on the northern island of Hokkaido.
The economy in the central part of the prefecture, roughly corresponding to what was formerly Tamba province, is driven by lumbering and agriculture such as crop and dairy farming. Japan’s largest vertical farm which involves growing plants in vertical stacked layers is in this area.
The economy of the city of Kyoto which covers virtually all of the former province of Yamashiro is supported by industries which cater to tourism – hotels, restaurants and arts and crafts associated with Kyoto’s 1,200 years of history and culture as well as high-tech industries listed among Forbes Global 2,000 companies. Kyoto is also home to Kyoto University, one of the top universities in Japan.
The city of Kyoto and Kyoto Prefecture are the cultural capital of Japan, but the prefecture is not a “cultural island” and is surrounded by prefectures with history and culture of their own. Kyoto Prefecture shares a common border with six other prefectures – Fukui Prefecture to the northeast, Shiga Prefecture to the east, Mie Prefecture to the southeast, Nara Prefecture to the south, Osaka prefecture to the southwest, and Hyogo Prefecture to the west and there is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in five of the six prefectures as well as much more related to history and culture.
The city of Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture and the neighboring prefectures are an absolute lodestone of history and culture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.