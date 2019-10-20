There’s an area in Japan near the western end of the Japan Alps where the average snowfall is the highest in the world at that latitude. And, it’s interesting to note that Stillwater is at very nearly the same latitude.
For some, the huge snowfalls are no doubt very pretty, but for others it causes problems. There’s an exquisite Japanese landscape garden in that area where branches on pine trees must be supported to keep them from breaking due to heavy snowfall.
There are two small villages in that area where the only roads into the villages are closed for periods of time almost annually. However, for centuries, up until quite recently, the two villages were completely isolated from the rest of Japan during the winter due to the heavy snows. The two villages, Shirakawa and Gokoyama, lie in a deep remote valley along the Sho River, or Shogawa in Japanese, surrounded by towering mountains.
The only road into the villages until recently looked like a child had been scribbling on a piece of paper when looking at a map showing all the hairpin curves. Several centuries ago the people living in the villages had several major issues to deal with.
At that time, most buildings had thatched roofs and the very heavy snowfalls sometimes caused roofs to collapse, therefore they stated building houses and other structures with very steep thatched roofs so the snow would slide off the roof and the thatch materials would dry quickly to prevent rot. The slope of the roofs is about 60 degrees and the thatch is a type of pampas grass.
The houses are called gassho-zukuri houses because the way the roof constructed resembles praying hands which is what the Japanese word gassho means. The roofs which are from two to three thick typically last around 50 years. With relatively short summers and long winters, when it comes time to replace a roof it’s more than a roofing team or an extended family can accomplish through a summer.
So, the whole village comes together, selects three or four houses most in need of new roof, and about 200 people in the village come together to do the work. The houses are almost always three or four stories and are constructed entirely without the use of nails. The houses, except for the roof are held together with wooden pins and the timbers and braces which support the roof are tied together with rope made of grass.
The houses are usually home for three generations of a family. Because the villages were so remote for centuries there are no industries and because of the long harsh winters, there is virtually no outside work during the winter months, so the people had to find some way to produce income. This is the primary reason for the upper stories in the houses.
One of the upper floors was used to raise silkworms which are used in the production of silk. Others use one of the upper floors for woodworking, primarily wood carving. These were ways to produce income during the long winters. Just after my wife and I were married we rented a room in the home of an elderly man on the outskirts of Tokyo. Know that we had just married he gave us a gift, a wood carving from Shirakawa or that area and we still have it. Also, the upper floor was often used to cure, smoke and store meat.
The family lived primarily on the first floor, so cooking and a fire to provide warmth was on the first floor and smoke from those fires rose to the upper floor which was usually rather smoky so it served the purpose of smoking meat quite well.
A couple centuries ago there were about 1,800 gassho-zukuri houses in and around Shirakawa, however today there are only about 150 left and several of those are over 250 years old. Some were torn down, some fell into disrepair and some were moved to historical outdoor museums. At least one found its way to America. It was disassembled, brought to a small town near the West Point Military Academy on the Hudson River north of New York City and reassembled and is today a restaurant called the Gassho-zukuri Restaurant.
My wife and I enjoyed a meal there some years ago with friends from New York. Shirakawa is another of Japan’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites because of the unique houses in the small village and it’s certainly worthy of that recognition.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
