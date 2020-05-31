For one relatively small group of people in Japan, their day starts very early.
They are the admirers of the frail but brightly colored asagao or morning glory who rise before dawn to set by their clay flower pot or rush to the morning glory market to watch it burst into bloom. The Japanese have long loved the asagao with brightly colored petals as fragile as the wings of a butterfly and a lifespan of a few hours.
To Americans, it’s the “morning glory,” but to the Japanese it’s the “face of morning” which is the translation of asagao. With their love for the asagao it was only natural that their poetry would express appreciation for the beauty of the delicate flower. A famous Edo Period haiku poet wrote the following poem after having a dream that during the night her asagao had overgrown her well.
Asagao ni
Tsurube torarete
Moraimizu
The morning glory came,
And took away my well bucket.
I had to borrow water.
As I watch our morning glories grow as I looked out the window during breakfast a few days ago, I was reminded of the asagao we had off our porch one summer during our time in Kameoka with the former OSU-K program. A good friend, Mr. Inouchi, came one morning with asagao seeds and a net which measured about 10 by 15 feet.
We staked one end of the net to the ground and tied the other end to the railing around our porch, planted the seeds and looked forward to enjoying the asagao.
They did amazingly well, but I never got up early enough to see the delicate flowers open and those in Japan who watch that happen must arise by about 4 a.m.
There are many different varieties of morning glories and most varieties in Japan open very early while most in our country open around sunrise. But, regardless of the variety, we only have a few hours each morning to enjoy their beauty. That thought was expressed well by another famous haiku poet who wrote:
Asagao ya
E ni kaku uchi ni
Shiorekeri
The morning glory,
Even as I paint it,
Fades away.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.