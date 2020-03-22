In 1603, the powerful Tokugawa clan seized power in Japan and forced the emperor to appoint a member of the Tokugawa clan as shogun, thus establishing a feudal system of government which lasted for more than 250 years.
With essentially a military government, one would expect something similar to a military ranking system in government, however the entire population was somewhat ranked like the military. It was a very class conscious system with the top 10 percent ruling the remaining ninety percent.
The top 10 percent was the emperor and the imperial family, the shogun and the members of the Tokugawa clan, powerful warlords, or daimyo, and the samurai and the 90 percent were farmers, fishermen, craftsmen and merchants. If anyone in the ruling ten percent told any in the ninety percent to do something, it was considered an order and the person was expected to carry it out.
However, the commoners were respectful of their rulers and kind to each other so life was better than it might seem. In fact, during that time of isolation Japan developed much of its own somewhat unique culture. People helped others in their family or perhaps friends or neighbors, but volunteering to help a complete stranger was virtually unknown.
Even after the last shogun was overthrown in 1867, and the emperor again ascended the throne as head of state, volunteering was rare. Farmers might help one another with planting and harvesting and in villages where there were heavy thatch roofs, males from throughout the entire village helped replace the roof which was more about helping one another than volunteering.
Even after earthquakes or typhoons, it was seen as being the responsibility of the government to provide most of the help and this is still seen as being largely true even today.
Volunteering seems to have gained in popularity starting not long after the end of WWII, perhaps in part because of Americans in Japan after the war who sometimes volunteered and in part because the people were financially more able to help others.
Volunteering, both at home and abroad, increased significantly from the mid-1960s to about 1995. We used to receive NHK television (Japan’s equivalent to our NBC) via satellite through Dish Network. One of our favorite programs was titled “Faraway Neighbors” and was often about someone in Japan who had gone abroad, often to Africa, to help as volunteers in many different ways.
Many say that volunteerism really took root across Japan after a massive earthquake struck Kobe in 1995 taking more than 6,000 lives and causing nearly one hundred billion dollars in damage.
Most of the central part of the city was heavily damaged including most city and prefectural government buildings, leaving government unable to provide much help, but more than one million volunteers stepped in to help.
Moving forward barely over a decade, Japan experienced one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded. Massive cleanup efforts by the government of Japan, international assistance from around the world, and countless hours of volunteer aid from across Japan and around the world have helped enormously in cleanup and rebuilding, but much remains to be done.
People of all ages and from many different walks of life and from different countries give generously of their time to help others, but perhaps none do it better than the people of our own country.
Many, including students, volunteer even when there is not disaster, just as acts of kindness. Many seniors in Stillwater, including Kayo and I, greatly appreciate the OSU students who go out across our community a couple times each year as they take part in the “Into the Streets Program” to lend a helping hand.
Seven young men, all members of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, came to our house on March 7 and raked and bagged many large bags of leaves.
They were Will Hefstead from California, Ian Wise from Texas, Matt Burris and Luke Mann, both from Missouri, Preston Steph representing our home state, and Sean McElligott all the way from Alaska. We appreciated their kindness and help and wish them well in school.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
