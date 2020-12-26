As 2020 comes to an end and we look forward to a new year I want to take a moment to express appreciation to the present and past staff at the News Press for allowing me to write the weekly Kameoka Corner articles on behalf of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
After returning to Stillwater in 1993 following living in Kameoka for two years I was reappointed to the sister cities council and soon thereafter started writing the articles in trying to share about Japan, its people and their culture and customs and that perhaps some have read for the past 26 years.
To the present editor Beau Simmons, earlier Dale Brendel, Mrs. Washington whose first name I’ve forgotten and several earlier editors and staff, thank you! During all those years I’ve written about New Year’s in Japan several times, but it’s certainly Japan’s most important holiday.
Actually, as you read this article the New Years holidays have or will soon begin and will last through January 3. Much like you and I, people will celebrate differently but, also much like you and I, New Year’s in Japan may be celebrated differently by many because of COVID 19.
But, even in normal years people celebrate with some choosing to travel, either somewhere in Japan such as Okinawa to enjoy the warm weather or to northern Japan to ski or visit a hot springs resort. Others will celebrate more quietly at home with family.
However, there are several traditions many, perhaps most, will enjoy. One is ringing of temples across Japan at the stroke of midnight much like we rigg church bells in this country. Another tradition is enjoying a bowl of year-end noodles or year-end o-soba called toshikoshi during the evening on News Year’s eve.
A third and one which my wife Kayo has practiced for many years, is the traditional New Year’s Day meal called o-sechiryori. Many Japanese women including Kayo spend several days preparing the food which consists of 8-10 items in an obento lunch-type box, plus a special soup called zoni. The fourth is to enjoy a Japanese treat called mochi sometime during the afternoon. Mochi is made by a long rice-pounding process, however today many people choose to buy the mochi as Kayo has already done.
The next tradition which almost every family takes part in is sending New Year’s cards called nenga to their friends much like we send Christmas cards, however the nenga are more like post cards.
For many years, we have received both beautiful Christmas cards and nenga from family and friends in Japan, however we have saved more of the nenga because they often have include photos of the family or family members or other information we want to keep. As we look forward to the ringing in of 2021, the year of the ox on the Japanese Zodiac calendar, Kayo and I and the members of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council say to you “Akemashita omedeto gozaimasu” which means New Years Congratulations.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
