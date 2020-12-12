As we enter the Christmas season one of the major activities is gift giving, or for the children, receiving gifts from parents, grandparents, other family members, friends and of course from Santa. Many cultures have a season of gift giving for a variety of reasons and Japan is one of those cultures.
Although Japan is a gifting giving society through much of the year their major gift giving time, in terms of volume, is near the end of the year and is called o-seibo or year-end gifts. Gifts given during o-seibo are meant to express gratitude for help, favors or service received at some point during the year.
O-seibo has been practiced in Japan for centuries but it has evolved from offering small gifts of food items to one’s ancestors to a very lucrative commercial practice today. It slowly evolved to where merchants gave gifts to vendors and clients, but primarily since the end of WW II gifts given during o-seibo are not only from merchants but individuals.
Also, a few decades ago gifts given during o-seibo were delivered in person so that the giver could personally express their appreciation for whatever service, favor or help they had received, however today a significant percentage of the gifts are delivered by an employee of the business where the gift was purchased or by postal service. The place where the o-seibo gift was purchased is almost as important as the gift itself in that it seems to indicate to the recipient how much your service, favor or help was appreciated, therefore the shop or department store will wrap the gift with their own wrapping paper showing where the gift was purchased.
Additionally, all o-seibo gifts have an additional wrapping which is a narrow strip of very formal looking heavy paper across the center of the wrapped gift making the package look very formal. There are no specific rules regarding the gift itself, but very often they are consumable items, either food or drinks. One may wonder who are the most likely to be on the giver’s list of recipients for gifts during the o-seibo season.
The list may be rather long and may include business associates, doctors, lawyers, teachers, tax accounts, gardeners, mechanics, home builders and friends. Many are people that were paid for their service, none-the-less, good service is deserving of a gift during o-seibo. Kayo and I have been in her parents’ home in December and it seemed like there was an endless stream of people delivering gifts for o-seibo.
Kayo’s father and a brother were both Japanese landscape gardeners and had many clients who came by to express their appreciation for the proper maintenance their gardens had received. We also visited Kayo’s sister’s home which was only a few blocks away during the same time and saw much the same. Kayo’s sister was a very well-respected sensei (teacher) of ikebana or Japanese flowering as well as a teacher of the Japanese tea ceremony and had many many students who were very generous with their o-seibo gifts. No doubt the COVID-19 will impact the o-seibo season in Japan as it will impact our Christmas season this year.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
