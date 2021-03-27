For those who watch the TV program “Discover Oklahoma” you’ve heard the comment “There’s always something to discover in Oklahoma.”
In writing Kameoka Corner articles for more than 25 years I feel comfortable making the same comment about Japan, but I feel particularly comfortable making the statement about this week’s article about Okinoshima Island, which is located about 35 miles off the west coast of Japan’s southernmost of the four main islands, Kyushu or about one-third of the distance between Kyushu and the Korean Peninsula. For many centuries the small island, only about 240 acres in size, has been considered a sacred island and a notable site of worship.
The island is somewhat shrouded in mystery and is often referred to by different names such as “Island of mystery”, “The unspoken one” and “The place where gods dwell”. The island has one permanent resident, the Shinto priest who serves and is responsible for the maintenance of Okitsu-go, a Shinto shrine on the island.
Additionally, there are about 20 Shinto priests who spend 10-day rotating intervals on the island to pray and guard against intruders. Other than one annual event, no one except priests, a few researchers, and a few military personnel are permitted on the island. Once a year for centuries a relatively small group of men are permitted on the island to celebrate an ancient military victory, however before setting foot on the island the men must perform ritual purification by completely undressing and bathing in the ocean before dressing and going ashore.
However, that event was indefinitely canceled several years ago. Nothing may be taken from the island, not even a pebble or a blade of grass, as a sort of souvenir.
The island’s deity, which are goddesses were thought to have guarded a popular trade route with Korea and in exchange for safe passage, offerings were presented to the island, itself considered a sacred place and today those thousands of items are considered national treasurers. It’s interesting to note that the island’s deity are female, however women are forbidden from setting foot on the island. It’s safe for you to assume I have not visited Okinoshima Island.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
