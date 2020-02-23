Through the years I’ve been asked quite often how the sister cities affiliation linking Kameoka, Kyoto, Japan and Stillwater came about, but I’ve never been asked nor have I ever heard anyone comment about how Kyoto Prefecture and the State of Oklahoma became sister states.
Kyoto Prefecture has a very long and rich history dating back at least 1,300 years. Like Oklahoma, its capital bears the same name, Kyoto, except it’s not Kyoto City, just simply Kyoto.
If one wants to talk about the city of Kyoto, in Japanese it’s Kyoto-shi where shi means city. The population of Kyoto-shi is more than twice that of Oklahoma City, however the population of Kyoto-fu (fu meaning prefecture) is slightly less than three million so there are no other major cities in the prefecture, but a few with populations between 50,000 and 200,000 including Kameoka.
The prefecture’s economy is primarily, but not solely, driven by tourism. Much of the industry produces arts and crafts and other items of interest to the approximately 10 million visitors to the prefecture annually, however there are high-tech companies on Forbes Global list such as Nidec, Kyocera, Murata Manufacturing, Nitendo, Kyoto Animation and others located in Kyoto Prefecture.
Much of the prefecture is very mountainous and heavily forested making forestry a significant industry. The highest mountain in the prefecture is Mt. Atago which is very visible from the apartment where we lived when we were part of the OSU-K program in Kameoka.
The northwest boundary of the prefecture is the Sea of Japan with picturesque scenery including Ama-no-hashidate, one of Japan’s three most beautiful coastal scenes. The Prefectural coast is quite rugged, however there is one harbor at Maizuru.
Its primary use is for shipping containers to international ports and for ferry service between Maizuru and cities on the northern island of Hokkaido. The prefecture is somewhat divided north to south by the Tamba Mountains which plays a role in the northern half of the prefecture being somewhat cooler with more snow during the winter.
There are very pretty, historically and culturally significant, places to see throughout the prefecture, but the historical and cultural heart of the prefecture is the old capital of Kyoto-shi with its hundreds of temples, shrines, gardens, castles, museums, seventeen of which are UNESCO World Heritage sites, and is the primary reason for the 10 million plus tourists each year.
Kyoto Prefecture was no doubt a very desirable place for Oklahoma to form a sister state affiliation but what was it about Oklahoma thats appealing for Kyoto? We’re a very young state with a rich western heritage background and American Indian culture. A long stretch of historic Route 66 passes through our state.
We have a diverse economy with extensive oil and gas exploration, production, refining and distribution, thousands of acres of golden grain waving in the wind near harvest time, thousands of acres of cattle ranches and dairy farms, aerospace industries, manufacturing and other industries, many large lakes with thousands of miles of shoreline which help support a growing tourist industry and beautiful sunsets which many visitors from Kameoka comment about.
There are several excellent museums across the state including the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma, Philbrook Museum and Gardens and the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa and Woolaroc Museum near Bartlesville.
And there’s one somewhat intangible factor which may just be my imagination. In the early 1980s a young man from Oklahoma went to Japan to play professional baseball with the Hanshin Tigers based in Osaka. The Tigers had never won the Japan World Series until the young man became part of their team and enjoyed amazing success.
He won four consecutive batting titles, three consecutive Triple Crowns and led the Tigers to their only Japan World Series Championship and was immensely popular throughout Japan. For years as my wife Kayo and I traveled throughout Japan, when people learn we are from Oklahoma, the first question we’re asked is “Do you know Randy Bass?” Randy was released by the Tigers and returned to the U.S. when his son was diagnosed with cancer, but remained very, very popular in Japan.
Former Governor George Nigh often tells the story of when he, as governor, went to Japan on a trade mission trip and invited Randy to join him. The day after arriving Governor Nigh was to have a press conference. When they arrived at the site of the News Press, Governor Nigh expressed surprise at the large gathering of news people saying “I seem to be more popular here than at home.”
Randy stood to introduce the Governor as the reporters almost tripped over one another trying to take photos and when Randy sat down the reporters left. Sometime later Randy was elected to our legislative branch as a State Senator, retiring only very recently.
A few months ago the Consul General of Japan in Houston hosted a reception in Oklahoma City for people interested in strengthening sister state ties which Senator Bass attended. There were quite a few from Stillwater also in attendance including a number of OSU students from Japan who were not even born when Senator Bass played baseball in Japan, but they recognized the name and all wanted to have their photo taken with him. Factor or imagination, I don’t know, but whatever all the factors were, I think both Kyoto Prefecture and the State of Oklahoma made a good decision in becoming sister states.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.