A pagoda is a multistory vertical tower-like structure usually made of stone, concrete, brick or wood. Pagodas are usually associated with Buddhist temples and therefore most are found in countries in Asia, including Japan, where Buddhism is more widely practiced. In Japan there are smaller pagodas made of stone, but virtually every pagoda of significant size is made of wood and has either three or five stories.
While there are pagodas at many temples throughout Japan, five-story pagodas are rather rare and those that exist are something of a centerpiece at whatever temple they’re found. But going back around 1,300 years when the first pagodas appeared in Japan and were constructed at Buddhist sites they were the most significant structure in a Buddhist temple site. That’s where the most sacred objects in the temple complex were stored. Most of the pagodas across Japan are wood structures which is viewed both positively and negatively.
From a negative point of view, wooden structures are subject to damage or destruction by fire, but in a country prone to earthquakes, pagodas constructed of wood have proved through the centuries to fare far better. The oldest wooden building on earth is a five-story pagoda at Horyu-ji Temple in Nara. It dates from the very early 700s AD and has withstood several major earthquakes through the centuries. In fact, there are a number of five-story pagodas across Japan and not one has ever been significantly damaged by an earthquake.
The 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Kobe in 1995 resulted in more than 5000 deaths and hundreds of businesses and homes destroyed. In an area where there was major destruction, there was a Buddhist Temple where every building in the temple complex suffered damage, some significant damage, however, the three-story pagoda in the complex suffered no damage. In fact, throughout the 1300 history of three and five-story pagodas in Japan, a country where earthquakes are frequent, there is no record of a three or five-story pagoda toppling because of an earthquake.
The reason lies in the amazing architecture of the pagodas and several factors play a role. Thought by many to be the most important factor is a pole or pillar known as a shinbashira, and it functions somewhat like the spine in a human body. The shinbashira bends but almost never breaks. It is usually made of the main trunk of a cypress tree and extends from ground level, or often below ground level, to the top of the highest story.
The second reason is the wood the entire pagoda is constructed of. Like the shinbashira, the wood bends, but does not break easily and when any forces brought about by an earthquake subsides, the wood returns to its original shape. Third, there are almost no nails used in constructing pagodas. Everything is held in place by around a thousand joints.
During an earthquake these jointed timbers allow some movement. Also, as these jointed timbers move, friction caused by the movement helps reduce seismic energy associated with the earthquake from moving to higher levels on the pagoda.
Fourth is the somewhat layered structure of pagodas. Each story is sort of like a four-sided box with no bottom or top, so a five-story pagoda is somewhat like a stack five boxes held together by mortise joints and during an earthquake each box moves independent of the others. Certainly the actual construction is much more complex than my simple explanation.
If you’ve ever looked closely at the large curved eves that extend well out from the rectangular or square boxes and wonder how they’re are supported, the answer is both complex and amazing.
At the lower corner of each box is a heavy timber that extends diagonally back into the box as well as outward and downward at an angle to what will be the edge of the eve.
When covered with a cedar shingle or a tile roof, as most eves are, they become very heavy. The diagonal timber that extends back into the box is attached to the next higher box and this box serves as a counterbalance for the eve.
This works until construction reaches the top box, then there’s no box above it to serve as a counter weight. This problem is solved by placing a finial, a long slender decorative final piece, made of copper or iron, almost always cylindrical in design, at the top of the pagoda.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
