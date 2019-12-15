This week’s article is to say “thank you” twice. First, the Sister Cities Council hosted our annual holiday potluck dinner at the community center on the evening of Nov. 28 with a good number of members and guests in attendance.
Guests included an exchange student from Japan attending Stillwater High School this year and her host family, exchange students at OSU from Japan, OSU students who are involved in the Japanese Student Association on campus, faculty and staff members at OSU who are involved in international programs and projects at the university, and members of the Kameoka Tomodachi Club who support the sister cities programs financially and by the presence.
It was an evening of good food, fellowship and an opportunity to see old friends and make new friends.
The second “thank you” goes to four OSU students who came to our house on Saturday Nov. 23 to do volunteer work as part of the Into The Streets project at OSU. The four, Gracie Norris, Madeline Hulsing, Bret Brunk and Alice Keithly, raked and bagged leaves for several hours on a chilly morning. We certainly appreciated the work they did, but they also brightened our day just by their presence and their pleasant and cheerful demeanor. Since the Kameoka Corner article is primarily about Japan, let me say we’ve had similar experiences in Japan because people in many countries volunteer and show kindness. People in Japan are very good at stepping up as individuals and helping but may not have as many organized volunteer programs like the Into the Streets project as we have.
Almost all neighborhoods in cities across Japan have neighborhood associations where people in the neighborhood do work like cleaning their streets and other places on a volunteer basis. There’s no pay involved, but everyone is expected to contribute their time. When we were in Kameoka with the OSU-K program we were part of a neighborhood association and cleaned up around our apartment on cleanup day. We’ve just enjoyed Thanksgiving and are looking forward to Christmas and New Year’s so we have a lot to be thankful for and it’s always good to pause to say “thank you” for all that makes our lives better.
Larry Jones is member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
