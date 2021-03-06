This week’s article is about Japan’s second largest city, Yohohama. It was a small fishing village for several centuries up to near the end of the Tokugawa Era which lasted from 1600 to 1867.
During that time, Japan was closed to the outside world, however there was a major turning point in Japanese history in 1853 when a fleet of American warships under the command of Commodore Matthew Perry dropped anchor near Yokohama and demanded that Japan open several ports for international trade.
When the Tokugawa shogun saw the iron ships and big cannons he realized that Japan had nothing like them and he agreed to sign the Treaty of Peace and Amity and agreed that the port at Kanagawa between Edo (now Tokyo) and Yokoyama would be one of the ports opened.
However, he changed his mind and decided to build port facilities at Yokohama and the Port of Yokohama was opened in 1859 and it soon became the primary base for foreign trade in Japan. Soon employees of international trading companies were moving to Yokohama, initially settling near the harbor.
However, over time they moved to an inland elevated area, referred to by English speakers as “the bluff” and that is still the home of many internationals. However, many Chinese moved to Yokohama and settled in an area which came to be known as “Chinatown” and is today the largest Chinatown in Japan.
The city has experienced earthquakes, fire, a smallpox outbreak, and major bombing during WWII, but has continued to grow. As it has grown it has experienced many “firsts” in Japan including the acceptance of western clothing, photography, first English language newspaper, first ice cream and first beer. Recreational sports introduced by foreign residents in Yokohama include European style horse racing, cricket, rugby, and baseball.
Because of the number of foreign residents and military personnel after WWII there were several companies that manufactured furniture that appealed to Westerners. In 1964 Kayo’s cousin took Kayo and I to one such company in Yokoyama where we purchased a coffee table and set of end tables that would appeal to Japanese and foreigners alike. They have a black lacquer finish with inlaid mother of pearl and are still in our Japanese room.
Today Yokohama is a bustling city with many things which attract Japanese and foreign tourist alike including many buildings with very modernistic architecture, the Hara Railway Museum, the Yokohama Silk Museum, the Cup Noodles Museum for food lovers, the Yokohama Cosmo World amusement park, the centuries old Sankei-en Garden and much more. It appeals to all ages but particularly young adults.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
