I have a one meter by one meter piece of cloth hanging on the wall of my office. On it are four silkscreened scenes of places in Kameoka. I’m using it as a wall hanging like a tapestry, however its intended function is something quite different. The box it was in when it was given to me in Kameoka a number of years ago identified it as a furoshiki.
The furoshiki has been used in Japan for centuries, but was earlier referred to as a tsutsumi which means “package” or “present” and was used primarily to wrap important goods or treasures found in temples or shrines.
The name furoshiki was first used during the Muromachi Era in Japanese history which lasted from 1136 to 1573. Some time during that period the shogun had a large bathhouse constructed in his palace and sometimes invited “diamyo” or powerful land owners to use the bathhouse.
These guests would wrap their kimonos is a cloth adorned with their family crest to identify which was theirs. Often they would stand on the cloth while drying after bathing. It was in this setting that the cloth was first called a furoshiki which means “bath cloth”. For centuries public bath houses were where people gathered to bath, relax and socialize much like at hot springs today across Japan and the furoshiki became widely used in the bathhouses and beyond. The first time I remember seeing a furoshiki was in 1964 when my wife Kayo and I were spending time in her parent’s home and Kayo’s mother returned from the market carrying several items wrapped in a piece of cloth which Kayo called a furoshiki.
Kayo’s mother untied the knots, spread out the cloth, set the items on the table, and folded the cloth and put it away, to be used over and over. The furoshiki cloth can be any size, but the most common sizes are 45 x 45 centimeters and 70 x 70 centimeters.
The only requirement is that the cloth must be square. Furoshiki are still widely used in Japan and help to significantly help reduce the use of paper or plastic bags in the marketplace. Kayo has several furoshiki of various sizes and adorned with different patterns, some of which she occasionally uses. The one hanging on my office wall was made to commemorate the annual Kameoka Festival and has four scenes of places in or near Kameoka – a hoko or float for the festival parade, a boat navigating the ride down the Hozu River between Kameoka and Kyoto, the Kameoka Convention Center called the Galleria Kameoka, and Anaoji Temple where Kameoka’s Mayor Katsuragawa’s wife grew up as the daughter of the head priest at that temple.
The Japanese are very good at wrapping packages very attractively whither with paper or cloth and there are at least a dozen ways for wrapping packages with a furokishi.
Today, furoshikis are sometimes used to wrap gifts and in such instances the recipient receives two gifts, the actual wrapped gift and the furoshiki in which the gift was wrapped, a very environmentally friendly way to wrap a gift.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
