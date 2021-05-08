We recently had the unpleasant experience of having a raccoon in our attic. It gained access by simply pushing down rather heavy screen wire on a recently installed vent. It was not easy to get rid of it and its new litter of kits. After unsuccessful efforts for a couple weeks I called a professional and they’re all gone and the vents are repaired.
Japan has an animal which looks somewhat like a raccoon but is apparently totally unrelated to our raccoons. It’s called a tanuki and is described as a canid species native to Japan and related to wolves, jackals, foxes and even domestic dogs.
Some describe it as a raccoon dog and a subspecies of the raccoon dog which is found in mainland Asia while others say it’s a separate species. While it’s a real animal the tanuki has been significant in Japanese folklore for centuries. The legendary tanuki is described as being rather jolly and mischievous with the ability to trick people. It’s also described as being a master of disguise with the ability to change its shape.
Its conduct can bring about very good or not so good results and as such it’s something of a symbol for prosperity or economic good fortune for some. In real life the tanuki is not highly regarded, but in the realm of folklore and legend it’s popular with almost everyone.
In art, whether on paper or in ceramic form, it always has a pot belly, a small straw hat around its neck, a flask of sake (rice wine) in one hand and its account book strapped to its waist. Near the Pacific coast about 75 miles east of Kameoka is the town of Shigaraki where there’s a ceramics factory that makes thousands of ceramic tanuki pieces ranging in size from a few inches to around 10 feet in size monthly.
One sometimes sees the large figures at the entrance of bars or sake factories and the smaller ones are seen by the tens of thousands throughout Japan.
We have a ceramic tanuki about 12 inches tall, purchased in Shigaraki, in our best effort of a Japanese garden in our back yard.
It’s a cute little figure but to date has brought no financial prosperity and I won’t blame it for the raccoon that was in our attic.
Larry Jones is a Member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council
