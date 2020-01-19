People around the world are celebrating the beginning of a new year, but perhaps no one is more excited about the arrival of 2020 than the people of Japan as they prepare to host the Summer Olympics for the first time since 1964.
The 1964 Tokyo Olympics were the first Olympics ever held in Asia and my wife Kayo and I were privileged to attend the games. That was our first trip back to Japan after we were married in 1958. We went for three primary reasons – to spend time with Kayo’s family, to travel in Japan, as well as to visit Alaska on the way to Japan and Hawaii on the return trip, and to attend the Olympics.
We attended the Opening Ceremonies where Emperor Hirohito opened the games, watched as a young man named Yoshinori Sakai who was born on Aug. 6, 1945, in Hiroshima, the day the city was destroyed by the world’s first atomic bomb used in warfare, lit the Olympic flame and watched as athletics from 93 nations marched into the Olympic stadium.
We also attended the closing ceremonies as well as three days of track and field, three days of swimming and diving and one day of wrestling. I wanted to attend the track and field because the U.S. was expected to do very well in the sprints and they were amazing with Bob Hayes winning the 100 meters, Henry Carr winning the 200 meters and Mike Larrabee winning the 400 meters. The U.S. also won most of the relays and hurdles so it was fun and exciting to watch.
The U.S. also did very well in swimming and diving, but the only name I remember is Don Schollander, who won four gold medals. We purchased our tickets through a travel agent in Albuquerque and asked for tickets for one day of wrestling hoping there might be an OSU wrestler there and we were not disappointed. Yojiro Uetake, a legend in OSU wrestling, wrestled that day and went on to win the gold medal.
He came to OSU a few years after I graduated so we didn’t know him, but after the amazing wrestling career he had, it’s nice to know we saw him wrestle in the Olympics. All of these were great experiences, but the most memorable was very unexpected.
The 10,000 meter race was run on one of the days we attended the track and field events. The U.S. runner in that event was virtually unknown and was given almost no chance of winning. His name was Billy Mills, or Tamakoce Te’Hila, his Oglala Sioux name. He grew up on the Pine Ridge Indian reservation in South Dakota and attended the University of Kansas on a track scholarship.
After graduation he joined the Marine Corps and was a 1st Lieutenant in the Marine Corps Reserve when he competed in the 1964 Olympics.
He won the gold medal, the only American ever to do so and his victory is still considered one of the greatest Olympic upsets of all time. A movie titled “Running Brave” was made of his life to that point and it’s a really good movie.
Kayo also had much to cheer about for her home country, but none was greater for her and for all of Japan than the Japanese women’s volleyball team defeating the Soviet Union for the gold medal. The Japanese government set the opening of the Shinkansen Rail System, often called the Bullet Train, to correspond with the Olympics. The Shinkansen System went into operation on Oct. 1 while the Olympics opened in mid-October. We traveled from Kyoto to Tokyo for the first time on Oct. 10, 10 days after the Shinkansen went into service and still have the commemorative tickets in a scrapbook.
For the first month of operation there was a speedometer about 15 inches in diameter mounted in each car so that passengers could see the speed at which they were traveling. The maximum speed on our first trip was just over 200 km/hour or about 120 miles per hour.
I was totally amazed by by the Shinkansen System on that first trip and have been amazed on every trip through the years. We traveled throughout Japan during the trip but will leave those experiences for another time.
As we were making plans for the trip one of my work colleagues at Los Alamos National Laboratory said “You could pay cash for a new car for what you’re going to spend on this trip” and my response was “In about a decade that new car might well be in a salvage yard somewhere but the experiences and the memories of this trip will last a lifetime.”
Here I am writing about those experiences almost six decades later and those memories are still good and a very favorable exchange rate of 360 yen per dollar versus about 100 yen per dollar today allowed us do and see a lot. We’ve enjoyed many wonderful trips in the intervening years, but for us this was truly a trip of a lifetime.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
