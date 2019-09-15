An archipelago is a cluster of islands, therefore, by definition Japan is an archipelago. However, within the overall archipelago of more than 6,000 islands are a number of groups of islands that by definition are also archipelagos.
The largest island chain within the overall archipelago of Japan is the Ryukyu Islands, which extends from just south of the Kyushu, the southernmost of the four main islands, to very near Taiwan. Within the Ryukyu archipelago are three major archipelagoes, the Satsunan chain, the Okinawa Islands and the Sakishima chain and within each of these three groups there are several archipelagoes.
Because Okinawa is the largest island in the Ryukyu chain of several hundred islands, and is centrally located, it played a central role in Ryukyu Kingdom for several centuries dating back at least to the 12th century. Farming is thought to have started in the early 1200s and several Okinawan style castles and fortresses from that time are listed as UNESCO World Heritage sites. This is known as the Gusuku Era and a time when Okinawa became an important relay point in eastern trade.
The time from the early 1300s to the early 1400s was known as the Sansan or Three-Kingdom Era. During this time there was a gradual consolidation of power thereby unifying the three kingdoms into the Ryukyu Kingdom. The Ryukyu Kingdom which lasted from 1429 to 1879 was independent, however it paid tribute to the rulers of China. During this time the Sakishima archipelago to the south became part of the Ryukyu Kingdom. Within the Sakishima archipelago is a group of 23 islands called the Yaeyama Islands.
This archipelago is the southwestern-most chain of islands and the most distant from the four main islands of Japan. One of the islands in the chain is Yonaguni Island which is only about 100 miles from the Island of Taiwan. All total, within the Ryukyu archipelago are several hundred islands stretching hundreds of miles across the ocean and demarcates a boundary between the Philippine Sea to the southeast and the East China Sea to the northwest.
In 1609 the Shimazu clan of the Satsuma Domain from Japan’s southern island of Kyushu invaded the northern islands of the Ryukyu Kingdom which were actually quite close to Japan and in 1611 Amari Islands were ceded to Satsuma and direct of the Amari Islands followed soon thereafter. Although still recognized as an independent kingdom, the Ryukyuan kings became vassals of Satsuma and remained so for more than a century. During the Tokugawa Era in Japan from 1600 to 1868, Japan was closed to foreigners with three exceptions – the Dutch through Nagasaki, Korea through Tsushima, an island in the Sea of Japan between Japan and Korea and the Ryukyu Kingdom through the Amani Islands. In 1879 Japan declared its intention to annex the Ryukyu Kingdom. China protested, however when negotiations eventually failed Japan annexed the entire Ryukyu archipelago. Today Okinawa is Japan’s 47th prefecture and a number of the Ryukyu Islands are well known tourist destinations because of their sandy beaches, unique marine and plant life, special features of the islands, coral reefs and other attractions. But, there’s one small island some visit for a different reason. On Ie Island, a small island just to the west of Okinawa there’s a memorial to Ernie Pyle who was killed there during the Battle of Okinawa near the end of the war. He was buried ther, but some years later his remains were moved to The Cemetery of the Pacific, sometimes called Punchbowl Cemetery, in Honolulu.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
