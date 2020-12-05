Hello readers! I apologize for my three-week absence. My computer crashed and it took a while to get it up and running again. I hope you had a nice Thanksgiving in spite of all that’s going on.
My wife, Kayo, and I, were alone on Thanksgiving, none-the-less we enjoyed the holiday and some Thanksgiving days are going to be quieter than others. We know that well because we’ve had some really nice Thanksgiving days.
While the Kameoka Corner articles are almost always related to Japan, this one is going to be an exception, but it has a bit of a Japan connection. The fall season is our favorite time to travel and we’ve done so quite often around Thanksgiving.
Starting way back in 1963, we and another couple with whom we were good friends traveled from Los Alamos, New Mexico, went to Carlsbad Caverns and had Thanksgiving dinner in the lunch room in the caverns. From there, we went on to Big Bend National Park, El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico.
We have a lot of good memories from that Thanksgiving weekend. Moving forward a year to 1964 when we took what I often think of as our “trip of a lifetime.”
It was a six-week trip to Japan with a stopover in Alaska on the way to Japan and a stopover in Hawaii on the return trip. We arrived in Hawaii on Thanksgiving morning and went to our hotel, the Outrigger Reef on Waikiki Beach. At noon, the hotel served an amazing Thanksgiving buffet dinner.
What an amazing Thanksgiving day that was! Four years later while living in Orange County in Southern California, we went to San Francisco to spend Thanksgiving with my aunt and uncle and had a wonderful home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner, plus visiting my relatives and getting a tour of San Francisco, which was a great city at that time.
The next year, we went with a group from our church to Big Bear Lake in the San Bernadino Mountains east of Los Angeles, where we had a nice group-prepared Thanksgiving dinner. Moving forward to 1978 when we celebrated Thanksgiving during a year-long time in Algeria. Our group of around 50 faculty, staff and family members got together to celebrate Thanksgiving Day.
I don’t remember the dishes, but it was not turkey and dressing and pumpkin pie, but we enjoyed spending the day together. More than a decade later, in 1991, we celebrated Thanksgiving in Kameoka during our time with the former OSU-K program with a pretty traditional Thanksgiving dinner including turkey. Almost two decades later, we had a Thanksgiving dinner at the Tropicana Casino in Las Vegas with Richard and Dot Danel.
We went together to Las Vegas to watch the OSU play basketball in the Holiday Invitational Tournament during the Thanksgiving weekend. We enjoyed a nice dinner and great company that Thanksgiving. We’ve enjoyed a number of Thanksgiving dinners in our home here in Stillwater with family and with OSU students, mostly but not exclusively, from Japan.
Before closing, I must mention one more. A few months after returning from Algeria in 1979, Kayo went to Japan to spend time with her family, which she hadn’t seen for a few years and she would be in Japan on our Thanksgiving day.
As Thanksgiving approached, I said to our three sons, “What are we going to do on Thanksgiving,” thinking they would suggest their favorite restaurant. Much to my surprise, the oldest son, Randy, who was 14 at the time, said he would cook Thanksgiving dinner. I expressed serious doubt, but he assured me that he could do it and showed me his menu, which included turkey and dressing and all the typical dishes.
After we finished the dinner on Thanksgiving, Randy got rave reviews from his two younger brothers and I. As Kayo and I enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner this year, we had a lot to be thankful for, including the Thanksgiving days mentioned above, plus many more. Hope you have similar Thanksgiving day memories.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
