Saint Valentine’s Day, or just Valentine’s Day, will be celebrated in many countries, mostly in the Western world tomorrow.
The tradition of giving flowers, candy, cards or other gifts as an expression of love, or at least affection or friendship, on Valentine’s Day has been practiced for centuries in many places, however it’s a relatively new tradition in Japan, having been practiced there since the end of WW II. However, the day is practiced much differently than in any other country.
It’s the women who present the gifts to men! Now, some of the men shouldn’t get too excited as there are two types of chocolate, “giri-choco” or obligation chocolate and “honmei-choco.” Giri-choco means friends, colleagues or bosses. The Japanese work “giri” means “obligation” in English so there’s no romance involved. One the other hand, “honmei-choco” is given to one’s husband or boyfriend as a romantic gesture.
Japanese wives or young women in a serious relationship sometimes make the honmei-choco themselves thinking it’s more romantic than just going to the store and buying the chocolate.
However, large department stores and other stores sell enormous amounts of
chocolate just before Valentine’s Day suggesting that the majority of the women think that the purchased honmei-choco is sufficiently romantic. But things are not as totally flipped as they may first appear to be. In Japan, when one receives a gift, they always return a gift and the guys do that a month later on March 14 which is called White Day. The women who gave someone a gift on Valentine’s Day can expect to receive a gift from those to whom they gave a gift on White Day, very often white chocolate because of the name of the day. However, flowers, candies and other gifts are also popular and again the department stores are well supplied with gifts. I was both the recipient on Valentine’s Day and the giver on White Day during our two-year tenure with the former OSU-K program in Kameoka and it’s a very nice custom. Again, the Japanese are well known for giving a gift after they receive a gift, so giving a gift on White Day after receiving a gift on Valentine’s Day seems very natural to them.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.