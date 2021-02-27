Many Americans return “thanks” or “say a blessing” when they set down to eat. In Japan everyone says “ita daki masu” which means “let us eat” before starting their meal.
However, very often when people in Japan visit their family temple or shrine they offer a prayer which may include thanks for their food from the sea and food from the land. Clearly the food from the sea includes fish, shrimp, crabs, lobsters, squid and other what we might classify as seafoods.
However, the prayers are more narrow in scope and are offered as thanks for their vegetables from the land and from the sea. We typically think of vegetables as those produced in a garden, however in Japan, vegetables from the land include more than those from the garden. The vegetables from the sea are different kinds of seaweeds including kelps, hijiki, arame, wakame and nori. While not on the list of favorite foods for most westerners, they are said to provide significant help in providing a healthy cardiovascular system. We see them most often in Japanese restaurants in this country as nori, the paper-thin material used to wrap sushi rolls, in miso soup, and in seaweed salads. Vegetables from the land, but not grown in typical vegetable gardens include takenoko, or bamboo shoots, yamaudo, or mountain asparagus, kogomi, or ostrich fern, shungiku, or spring chrysanthemum, and shiso, or perilla, and many more. Bamboo shoots are used in many Japanese dishes and are available in fresh, dried or canned forms. Mountain asparagus is not significantly different than that grown in vegetable gardens except it grows wild.
The leaves of the ostrich fern, the spring chrysanthemum and the perilla plants are either used fresh or boiled for a very short time, then used in salads or deep fried in tempura batter. One vegetable grown in vegetable gardens, even in a few around Stillwater, are daikon which are large white Japanese radishes.
We had a bumper crop of daikon in our fall garden and were still gathering some until late January. While the Japanese eat some vegetables very different from our normal diets, they eat very healthy foods and typically enjoy very healthy lifestyles.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
