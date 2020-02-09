For the past 11 years, the Stillwater Sister Cities Council has hosted our annual sukiyaki dinner at the home of Steve and Becky Irby in April. However, this year we had the 12th annual dinner on the evening of Jan. 28 and both the date and the location were changed for very good reasons.
The date was changed because we were honored to be involved in hosting three guests from our sister city of Kameoka, Mayor Takahiro Katsuragawa, Vice Mayor Narune Nakayama and Mr. Hiromi Yano, a faculty member of the faculty at Kyoto Gakuen University.
The location was changed because of the large number who made reservations for the dinner and we were very pleased to be able to use the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church where my wife Kayo and I and fellow sister cities council member Dale Durham are members.
The larger space was needed to accommodate the more than 50 in attendance including Stillwater Mayor and his wife Rachelle, Vice-Mayor Pat Darlington, State Sen. Tom Dugger, State Rep. John Talley, Superintendent of Stillwater Public Schools Dr. Marc Moore, Drs. David and Shida Henneberry, both professors in Agriculture Economics and parents of two sons who went to Kameoka as members of Stillwater Middle School teacher and students exchange program, Mike Banks international Director of Lions International and his wife Anne, Tim Huff director of International Students and Scholars and his wife Crystal and daughter Aubry, Retired Professors Dr. Ray Ely from Veterinary Medicine and Dr. Paul Hsu from Horticulture and Landscape Architecture who has taken several groups of students to Japan in the past.
Also Joel Weaver and his wife Melina and daughter Lexi and their homestay guest, Chihiro Yamada, an exchange student at Stillwater High School from Otsu, Kyoto, Japan, the city where I met my wife about 65 years ago and Doug Quinn the President of the Stillwater Noon Lions Club. Additionally, there were several other OSU employees, students associated with the Global Studies and Partnerships programs, several OSU students from Japan and students associated with the Japanese Student Association at OSU. Certainly the members of the Sister Cities Council and their spouses played a big role in the success of the dinner as they prepared the meal and set and decorated the tables. And one additional couple which I intentionally saved for this space, Dr. Matthew Payne, a physician at the Stillwater Medical Center and his wife Amanda. Dr. Payne was a member of the first group of students selected to represent Stillwater Middle School in the students and teacher exchange program to Kameoka when he was in the sixth grade. Last summer Dr. Payne took his family to Kameoka to show them where he went as a middle school student because he wanted them to see the place he had wonderful memories about.
But the students and teachers exchanges had an impact on almost every student at the Middle School. I talked with three of Dr. Payne’s sixth grade classmates who remember hearing about the experiences Dr. Payne had in Japan and are still in Stillwater and are still friends of Dr. Payne. During the short visit by the delegation from Kameoka I talked with four people who were sixth grade classmates in 1990 when Dr. Payne went to Kameoka – Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce, Chamber of Commerce Membership Development Coordinator Brandon Phillips who was also a member of the student delegation which went to Kameoka in 1990 and Travis Burk, a member of the Guest Services staff at the Atherton Hotel on the OSU campus.
While the sukiyaki dinner drew a largest crowd and was a great evening, it brought to a close a very busy day which started with a meeting with the delegation from Kameoka and members of the Sisters Cities Council just getting acquainted or reacquainted to keep our sister cities relation strong, exchanging gifts and visiting and discussing the Japanese garden. Next up was a meeting with members of the Stillwater Noon Lions Club led by Mike Banks, an international director of Lions International and members of the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce who were there to send information about the Stillwater Lions Club and ask about an interest in Kameoka about some sort of activities between the clubs.
They were very pleased to learn that Mayor Katsuragawa is a member of the Kameoka Hozugawa Lions Club. That was followed by a luncheon meeting hosted by Mayor Will Joyce at City Hall where the major topic was a desire to restart the students and teacher exchanges between Taisei Junior High School and Stillwater Middle School. After it was pointed out that the Superintendent of Schools will make the final decision on this end for the exchanges to go forward, there was a short discussion about the different system of city government in the two cities. While Stillwater has a City Manager form of government with little to no authority over the schools Kameoka, and most cities in Japan, have a Strong Mayor form of government and elementary, middle schools and junior high schools are under the control of city government. After a tour of city hall the delegation went to the Stillwater Middle School for a very productive meeting with Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Marc Moore, and middle school staff and teachers who will most likely be responsible for sending and hosting delegations. While all the details are not in place, the tentative plans are for a delegation of students and teachers to come to Stillwater in September and a delegation from Stillwater Middle School to go to Kameoka sometime next year. Wednesday morning the Kameoka delegation was hosted at a reception at the Wes Watkins Center sponsored by the Student Association of Global Affairs whose president, Katzee Reese, attended our sukiyaki dinner. Those in attendance were primarily OSU students majoring in programs related to global programs and projects and during a question and answer session they asked many very good and insightful questions.
The next stop was Eskimo Joe’s for a nice lunch before heading for the Stillwater Airport for another long flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil to visit Jandira, another of Kameoka’s three sister cities. Their visit in Stillwater was very short but quite productive and the Sister Cities Council thanks all who were involved in any way for making our guests feel very welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.