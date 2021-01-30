What is shio? It’s the Japanese word for salt, one of the most abundant and least expensive seasonings or condiments on the planet. But, it hasn’t always been so. For centuries it was used to preserve food and, as such, it was very valuable. During the days of the Roman Empire, Roman soldiers were paid in salt and it’s from that practice we get the word soldier – “sal dare” which means to give salt.
Places where salt was plentiful became wealthy by trading or selling the salt which was taken to places via “salt routes” where there was little or no salt. Cities along the salt routes also became wealthy by imposing tariffs on those carrying the salt.
However, from ancient times salt has been rather plentiful in Japan because the islands are surrounded by salt water. During storms low-lying coastal areas would flood leaving pools of shallow water and when the water dried up the salt was harvested. For centuries, the Japanese have viewed salt as a source of purification rather than a source of wealth. There are several practices in Japan related to purification by salt or salt water.
For centuries, when a person in Okinawa left for home after a funeral service, they went to the sea to bathe to rid themselves of the impurities associated with death before returning to their home. Today when a person dies the family has a service for them somewhat similar to our funerals except the service is in the home of the deceased.
Before those attending the service can enter the home to pay respect to the deceased, a member of the family scatters salt at the entrance of the house to protect them from contamination by virtue of passing close by the deceased. Linked with purification by salt is a practice called mori-jio which is placing a cone-shaped mound of salt near the entrance of a restaurant to ensure that nothing evil enters. But perhaps the best example in Japan of using salt for purification is the ritual of scattering salt by sumo wrestlers. Like in a collegiate wrestling match, about a dozen pairs of wrestlers wrestle each other. Prior to the actual sumo wrestling, there’s a ritual which each contestant goes through including throwing salt into the ring for the purpose of purification. Suffice to say, salt, or shio, has many uses.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
