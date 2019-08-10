Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. Very hot. High 99F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.