As we continue to deal with the coronavirus we are certainly not alone as countries around the world, including Japan, are facing similar issues and challenges.
My wife, Kayo, has talked to her sister in Kyoto a couple times in the past few weeks and the people there are facing similar issues.
Most schools and businesses are closed, people have been encouraged to stay home, some things, including toilet paper, are in short supply, and people are wearing masks.
However, wearing masks when there are health concerns is not new in Japan, nor across most of Asia. For many decades, perhaps for centuries, people in Japan have worn masks when they have a common cold to prevent spreading germs.
The concern about limiting the spread of germs has been a longtime concern because of the high population density. I remember seeing people wearing masks when I was stationed in Japan with the military in the 1950s and wondering if they had TB.
Not only are they continuing to wear masks, they have developed a new mask which is believed to be more effective against the corona virus, however there is some concern that the virus may be spreading again. Kayo’s sister lives in Kyoto which along with the Tokyo and Nagoya areas and the northern island of Hokkaido have the highest numbers of people infected with the virus. Japan’s economy, like our own, is suffering because of the shutdown, however, there’s another major concern about Japan’s economy, the postponement of the Olympics.
Japan spent about $30 billion preparing for the Olympics but some of that would have come back during the games, but now the Olympics is a year away.
We all know that washing hands is important to slow the spread of the virus and to help make sure that children listen to that message, people in some places, including Japan, have written a children’s song which encourages children to wash their hands.
Apparently it’s been quite effective in Japan as children want to wash their hands just to hear the song. A little music for almost any reason is good right now.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
