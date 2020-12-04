Every holiday season, donations are made to Karman Legacy Hospice’s Tree of Life in honor or memory of friends and loved ones. That person’s name is written on an ornament and placed on the Tree during a special tree-lighting service.
This year’s tree lighting will take place on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
In consideration of COVID-19 restrictions, the Tree has been placed in the window of Karman Korner at 9th & Main in Stillwater.
“The Tree of Life is a special tree because in hospice, it is recognized as our commitment to life remembered,” said Sherry Crockett, KLH Executive Director.
Donations received through the Tree of Life appeal provide end-of-life and bereavement care in Stillwater and surrounding communities.
Sue Moore recently shared her Karman Legacy story.
“My mother was diagnosed with small-cell lung cancer in 1987. She wanted to be with family, so she and my father moved to Stillwater. I’ll always be so grateful to the hospice nurses who visited and offered them the emotional support and physical care that they needed.”
The positive experience Moore and her family had led them to turn again to Karman Legacy Hospice after her father’s terminal diagnosis.
“After my parents’ deaths,” Moore stated, “I began donating to hospice and participating in the Tree of Life event at Christmas. How fortunate citizens of Stillwater are to have Karman Legacy in our community.” She hopes more people will consider volunteering and donating to support hospice care.
Karman Legacy Hospice helps patients live in the moment, experiencing life fully and completely as possible. Our services are available on a basis of need rather than ability to pay.
To order your ornament, visit www.karmanlegacy.org or call 405-742-5387.
Karman Legacy Hospice, located at 1311 S Western in Stillwater serves patients in a range that includes the following counties: Payne, Creek, Noble, Kay, Logan, Pawnee, Osage and Lincoln. For more information or to make an appointment, contact them at 405-377-8012.
–Submitted
