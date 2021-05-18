After a two-hour weather delay, play has resumed at the NCAA Men’s Golf Regional at Karsten Creek.
A rouge thunderstorm that rolled into Payne County this morning forced a delay to the final round of the 54-hole tournament.
Shortly after 11 a.m., the horn was blown to signal stoppage due to lightning in the area. Originally, the golfers were told to shelter in place along the course.
Just under an hour later, a call was made to bring the golfers into the clubhouse to wait out the remaining scattered thunderstorms.
The tournament was altered Monday to play two rounds due to the threat of weather today and Wednesday.
The committee then elected Monday night to try to get the final round in today, but delayed the start to 10 a.m.
Oklahoma State was clinging onto a two-stroke lead when play was delayed. Brian Stark, the first Cowboy off this morning, was through four holes, while Bo Jin - the last out of the gate - had completed just one hole.
