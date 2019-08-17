Iron Monk has been brewing unique and flavorful beers since 2014, and is now doing the same to raise money for Stillwater’s nonprofit organizations.
Through a program called Community Kegs, Iron Monk has started raising money for nonprofits by brewing a keg of beer that becomes available in the brewery’s taproom until it has been completely sold out. Then the nonprofit receives 100 percent of the proceeds, which has been around $500 in a few cases, that goes directly to the nonprofit organization.
Iron Monk Director of Sales and Marketing Matt Sullins said the brewery has hosted one-night events for nonprofits that would see a percentage of proceeds go to the nonprofit. With Community Kegs, the beer on tap can either take as little as a few hours or can take a few weeks to be fully consumed, but allow for a much larger amount being raised than the one-night events.
Sullins said he had the idea for the program when Iron Monk was approached to do an event for Wings of Hope, and thought of a way to get people who work at the nonprofits more involved and make the fundraising effort more personal.
“I thought it would be a lot more fun if we got them involved with it,” Sullins said. “What we do is collaborate with the nonprofit, so usually they come in and they have the say … we help them with the recipe, but they decide what kind of beer they want us to brew. They decide what they like, the style, the name, all of that. They’ll come in and we’ll brew it together on our pilot system, and then they go do their thing and we then let the beer brew for about two or three weeks.”
A full keg is brewed of the chosen beer, which is then available on tap at Iron Monk beginning the final Thursday of the month. The one-time beer is then available in the taproom until it lasts. Sullins said the goal is for the beer to be a representation of the people who work at the nonprofit organizations.
“Our hope is that the beer is the personality of the people working at the nonprofit,” Sullins said. “It’s been really cool. The first one we raised about $470 for Wings of Hope, and it was a similar amount for the Humane Society. The keg we brew for Community Kegs, that’s their keg. The proceeds for that keg are going to them, whether we sell out of it that Thursday, or if it takes two weeks. Our goal was to do something fun, but also worthwhile and meaningful.”
The events are also a way for Iron Monk to try to help the nonprofits get the word out about what their organizations do. Information about the nonprofits is displayed in the taproom, and the nonprofits can sell their T-shirts or do whatever they can to try and raise as much awareness as possible.
“So far it’s been really accepted by the community,” Sullins said. “But this is really interactive. It gets the nonprofit involved and passionate about it because they’re getting to help, and getting to see something and do something they don’t usually get to do. It gets them invigorated about it, they push it a little bit more and everybody gets excited to try the new beers.”
While it is possible for some nonprofits to be tentative about being associated with a brewery, Sullins said the Community Kegs fundraisers are an effort to help the nonprofits serve the Stillwater community.
“Obviously, I want to help increase our footprint in the town, but I understand being in the Bible Belt, a lot of people look at us as a bunch of guys trying to party and have a good time, which is true to a certain extent,” Sullins said. “But we also want to give back, and we want people to understand that we love this town. We could have easily chosen to open our brewery in Oklahoma City or Tulsa, some other place that has a lot more people, but we chose Stillwater for a reason. The people here are wonderful, they’re very giving, and we want to know that we’re like that too … we appreciate that we get to serve them.”
The next Community Keg event will take place Thursday, and will be a beer called Cat Tale Ale, which will benefit Tiny Paws.
