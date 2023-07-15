Stillwater Regional Airport’s new director, Kellie Reed, returns home to lead one of only four airports in Oklahoma that provides commercial airline service.
Reed shared her plans to hit the ground running with initial priorities.
“I am eager to get to know the airport team, get up to speed on the newly revised Airport Master Plan and dive into the details and planning for both the new terminal development and the Air Traffic Control Tower,” Reed said. “I look forward to working closely with the airport team, tenants, stakeholders, City Council, mutual aid partners, the FAA, and the TSA to continue to provide a safe and secure airport for the region, while striving to support continued airport and stakeholder success.”
City administration, airport staff, the City’s human resources department and airport stakeholders led a nationwide search, interviewed multiple qualified candidates and unanimously agreed that Reed’s extensive professional skillset and innovative leadership is needed.
“We are excited to welcome Kellie Reed and her family back to Stillwater,” Mayor Will Joyce said. “There will be some welcomed changes throughout the next few years, including expansion of commercial flight service. We anticipate Reed’s extensive and proven track record to lead our airport toward continued success.”
Reed brings a wealth of operations, planning, regulatory and management experience to her new role. Most recently, she served as Senior Aviation Planner for DOWL Engineering and led the aviation planning team, developed master plans, airport security assessments and regional airport plans, including airport equipment procurement and other planning support.
Stillwater’s airport continues to grow and change with construction projects moving forward, new services added and planning underway for a new, larger terminal and new control tower. Architect Connie McFarland with McFarland Architects, P.C. presented Monday to Mayor Joyce and Council the current renderings and plans for a new terminal that would allow additional commercial flight options. Staff are pursuing federal and state funding options to keep out-of-pocket expense at approximately $5 million, of the more than $26 million price tag for the entire terminal project.
In addition to commercial service, SWO serves numerous private aircraft and is home to two flight schools. Oklahoma State University’s Ray and Linda Booker Flight Center, home of the Flying Aggies, opened in spring of 2022 and operates at the airport with about 350 students and more than 40 aircraft.
Reed is returning to Stillwater after living in Alaska for the past few years.
“We are elated to be here and start a new chapter. I was seeking a place to grow solid roots for my family, where we can both support and enjoy a strong community. There is a kindness and spirit of unity here that I’ve not experienced elsewhere, and it’s called to my spirit since I lived here during college,” Reed said. “As an OSU Aviation program graduate, it has been a long-term dream to support the Stillwater Regional Airport leadership team.”
Reed will officially begin on July 19. Interim Director Gary Johnson will stay on temporarily to help with the transition.
