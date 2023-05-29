PERRY – What some people might describe as junk or obsolete, Craig Kemnitz views as a collector’s item.
It’s been a passion of Kemnitz – owner of Kemnitz Oil Company here – for many years even though his wife Ruby sometimes ‘calls me a hoarder,” Kemnitz, said. His collections include sports, oil business and Perry community items along with family memorabilia. Several items are housed near the service station.
That’s why it wasn’t surprising when an official with the local American Legion Post 53 asked Kemnitz years ago to purchase a large glass American Legion logo sign hanging at the entrance to the post.
“It was hanging from the American Legion building, and it was about to fall down after we had a hailstorm,” Kemnitz said. “I was talking to the commander and told him that thing’s going to fall off and it’ll be broken forever. He said: ‘Give me $200 and go get it.’ That’s what I did. I hung it inside one of our buildings.
“I want to say the sign was first put up in the early 1940s and I got it around 1998 and it’s been hanging in here since then,” he added. “I couldn’t find one exactly like it … it’s around 80 years old. They might bring anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000.”
A few years ago, a few American Legion members inquired about the sign and wondered if they could have it returned. They offered to buy it back. At first, Kemnitz said he was keeping the sign, but he recently decided to return it to the former owners.
“About six or eight years ago, some of the older American Legion guys said they heard I had the sign and they wondered what it would take to get it back. They offered to buy it,” Kemnitz recalled.
“I decided to keep it then. But I decided I might do something like loan it back to them and I wanted to return it in memory of my father Charles Kemnitz and other military people from here. I told them it couldn’t be hanging outside again so they decided to display it where it can be seen through a window at the American Legion.”
Charles LeRoy Kemnitz served in the United States Navy for four years before being honorably discharged February 1955. Two months later, he purchased the family service station which he operated for around 50 years. The 77-year-old Kemnitz died June 24, 2008.
Craig has his dad’s dark and white Navy uniforms and his mother, Laura, recently gave him his dad’s discharge papers. These are personal, emotional collector’s items.
In a small ceremony last week, led by Post Commander Tina Kilmer, Kemnitz returned the American Legion logo sign from one corner of the Noble County Courthouse square to the post, located at 716 Delaware St., where it is displayed inside.
“To have it back is good for both parties,” Kemnitz added. “I wasn’t looking to sell it. I just thought it was a good way to honor my dad especially this close to Memorial Day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.