FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. Calgary-based TC Energy, sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline, said Wednesday, June 9, 2021, that it was pulling the plug on the contentious project after Canadian officials failed to convince President Joe Biden to reverse its cancellation of its permit on the day he took office.