The City of Stillwater announced a major gift Thursday that’s being described as a potential catalyst for economic development and transformation in downtown Stillwater.
Stillwater Designs and Audio – a Stillwater-based international company familiar to audiophiles under the name Kicker – is donating a total of $3.5 million to cover the cost of development and programming for Block 34, a piece of vacant, City-owned land just east of the Stillwater Community Center.
“This incredibly generous gift to our community is a testament of Mr. Steve Irby’s commitment to help his hometown and genuine desire to enhance the quality of life for others,” City Manager Norman McNickle said about the Kicker founder in a statement released Thursday.
The donation includes $2.7 million allocated to construction and $800,000 – $80,000 per year – to support programming and maintenance, over the course of 10 years, McNickle told the News Press.
The balance will be received by the Stillwater Community Center Foundation and used to present 14 music events along with other types of programming, each year, Block 34 Trust Authority member Jim Beckstrom said.
The company is also providing design and engineering work related to the project, valued at about $270,000, he said.
Block 34 is the legal description for the tract, which covers a full city block on the western edge of downtown, extending from Eighth to Ninth avenues and from Duncan to Husband streets.
Having a full city block as a blank slate has presented both an opportunity and a challenge for city leaders. They initially sought to maximize its impact but eventually settled for doing something to make it more usable as the years dragged on and funding remained elusive.
Irby's gift is making the more ambitious vision possible.
Sen. Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater, a former Stillwater City Councilor, said he remembers finding a use for Block 34 being a topic of conversation 15 years ago.
In 2012, the City of Stillwater first solicited proposals for Block 34. The initial designs proposed were meant to include a public green space but covered much of the block with private commercial development.
Based on public input, the City Council put off making a final decision about how to develop Block 34 and eventually hired an urban planning firm to conduct community surveys and develop concepts.
Those efforts revealed a strong preference among community members for significant public green space. They also identified the need for dedicated funding to support programming to make the most of that space.
The Block 34 Trust has maintained the goal of providing a gathering spot, seeing the block as “an outdoor living room,” for the community, Beckstrom said Thursday.
Years of planning have seen the project evolve into several versions of an outdoor event space.
The design revealed Thursday shows an event space larger than Guthrie Green in Tulsa that includes a large central lawn, an event pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater and a plaza with landscaping, water feature, public art, benches, bermed lawn seating, space for food trucks and other vendors, shade structures and public restrooms.
The covered stage will be designed to host outdoor plays, concerts, movies, cultural and educational events.
Under the agreement with Stillwater Designs, it will be named "Kicker Amphitheater."
The name of the park has yet to be determined.
The design of Block 34 is consistent with the vision developed by the trust authority over the past four years, city officials said.
Concrete parking areas within Block 34 will be torn out to allow the developed area to cover the entire block, but angled street parking around the edges will remain.
The City of Stillwater will be responsible for infrastructure and oversight needs, city officials said in a statement about the gift announcement. If additional funding is needed to complete the project, it will be raised by the Block 34 Architecture and Development Committee, which will be formed in coming weeks.
Block 34 has already been leveled, sod had been laid and overhead electric lines have been removed and buried as an in-kind donation by the City of Stillwater.
For Irby, the gift is a way of improving his hometown. He said over the years, he's been asked why he kept Kicker headquartered in Stillwater as the business grew. His answer?
"It's home."
Kicker has had record sales during the two years of the pandemic. Irby said he sees the gift as an investment in the community that will help to both attract and keep talent of all ages in Stillwater.
“I’m excited to be part of making Stillwater an even better place to live," he said.
The Block 34 Trust Authority, Stillwater City Council and Stillwater Economic Development Authority will all meet Monday to formally accept agreements for the funding. The agreements are expected to win easy approval.
If all goes according to plan, construction will begin in summer 2022 with the goal of having it completed within about a year, Beckstrom said.
