Law enforcement from several agencies spent Saturday morning shopping with local kids. The annual Shop with a Cop event started with a trip to Chick-fil-A for the kids to fuel up before a big day of shopping, something they may not have gotten to do.
Stillwater Police Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said, “we can provide the community and kids in the community the opportunity to shop for themselves and their family for Christmas.”
Law enforcement from the Stillwater Police Department, Oklahoma State University, the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation walked the aisles of Walmart with the kids, aiming to give them a special day.
Shop with a Cop has been happening in Stillwater since 2015 and has quickly become a favorite event for the police.
Bruce said this is one of the “flagship events” for the Community Outreach Program.
Billy, a 9-year-old boy, had a special day with SPD Det. Mary Kellison and said she is the best police friend.
Billy has always wanted a dog, but he hasn’t been able to get one due to where he lives. When Kellison heard this, she knew she had to get him a stuffed dog, which he loved.
“The owner of the area I live in doesn’t allow dogs in our area, in our house,” Billy said. “So I had to improvise and get a dog robot.”
Billy held up the stuffed dog and proudly said his name was Sparky. Billy showed his new toy to anyone who would listen.
Rylan, who is 8-years-old spent the day hanging out with Stillwater Capt. Kyle Gibbs. Rylan picked out a coffee maker for his grandma, who adopted him. For his brother, he bought a baseball bat. He bought an air pump and a football for himself, even though he isn’t allowed to play yet. He said he can start to play football when he is 10, “which isn’t far away.”
Each kid had an experience that would last a lifetime. For some, it was standing on the back of a shopping cart while an officer sat in the basket wearing a pink helmet and cracking jokes. For another, it was turning on the sirens in a police car. Each kid had their own experience, but they all said it was a fun day.
