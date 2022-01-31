The Stillwater City Council appointed Kimberly Carnley to the role of City Attorney after meeting in executive session Monday to discuss her employment.
Carnley has served as Interim City Attorney since the June 30 retirement of Stillwater's former City Attorney, John Dorman. She joined the City Attorney’s office as Deputy City Attorney in 2016.
She previously worked in the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office as an Assistant Attorney General and as Assistant General Counsel and Legal Collections Supervisor for the Oklahoma Tax Commission, according to a City of Stillwater release.
As City Attorney, Carnley will represent the City of Stillwater in civil litigation and provide advice on legal matters. She will also supervise contract attorney Beth Ann Childs.
“We, Council and I, are continuously impressed by Ms. Carnley’s judgment, integrity, attention to detail and collaborative efforts. She understands the significance of this role, the history and vision of our community, and we believe she will continue in this position admirably,” Mayor Will Joyce said in a prepared statement.
The City Council will consider a contract for Carnley's new position in February.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
