Judge Michael Kulling filed for Associate District Judge of Payne County after Judge Stephen Kistler announced that he will retire from the position. Kulling filed April 13 with the Oklahoma Election Board and is running unopposed.
1. Describe your legal education and legal career, including your service as a Judge in Payne County.
I am a product of the Stillwater Public Schools. I graduated from SHS in 1986. I then attended Oklahoma State University and graduated with honors from the college of business in 1990. I then attended law school at The University of Oklahoma obtaining law degree in 1993. While attending law school at The University of Oklahoma, I was recognized as an outstanding student in the criminal defense clinic at OU under the guidance of law professors. I practiced as a sole practitioner lawyer in Stillwater from 1993 through 2000. During that time I was one of four (4) attorneys awarded the contract from the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System to represent defendants who could not otherwise afford private counsel. During my years in private practice I focused primarily on criminal law, family law, adoptions and estate maintenance. In September 2000 I accepted a job with the Payne County District Attorney’s Office as an Assistant District Attorney. I remained with the District Attorney’s Office for the next nineteen (19) years prosecuting a variety of cases for the office. My primary focus during that time involved prosecuting cases for the State involving child welfare interventions for deprived, abused, and neglected children. I worked closely with the Saville Center, CASA program and Payne County Youth Services during this time. In May of 2019 I was sworn in as Special District Judge for Payne County and still serve in that position.
2. What are the differences between a Special District Judge, Associate District Judge and District Judge?
The District Judge presides over the entire District and has authority over all cases before the court system in that District. Stillwater is part of District #9 which includes all of Payne and Logan Counties. We have one District Judge for District #9. This Judge presides over cases in both Counties and spends time in both the Payne County Courthouse and Logan County Courthouse. The Associate District Judge carries a similar caseload to the District Judge, but only presides over one county. In District #9 we have two Associate District Judges. One Associate District Judge presides over cases in Payne County and one Associate District Judge presides over cases in Logan County. The District Judge and both Associate District Judges in District #9 are elected positions. The Special District Judges are Judges specifically appointed by the District Judge. In District #9 we have two Special District Judges in Payne County and one Special District Judge in Logan County. The Special District Judges are not elected and are appointed by the District Judge.
3. What types of cases have you heard as Special District Judge in Payne County?
I have been assigned a variety of cases as Special District Judge in Payne County. I am responsible for all misdemeanor cases in the county. I am responsible for one-third of the domestic relations cases. I am responsible for all of the guardianship and adoption cases. I am responsible for one-half of the traffic cases. I am responsible for the small claims cases that are heard in Cushing. I am responsible for probate matters that are heard in Cushing. I am responsible for all the juvenile deprived (abused and neglected children) cases. I am responsible for presiding over arraignments (initial appearances on all criminal cases) along with the other Special District Judge in Stillwater.
4. Describe your judicial philosophy
It is imperative that the Judge do all he or she can to provide a level playing field to all parties that appear in court. Every case before the court is important and the parties addressing their issues deserve equal access to the court and an opportunity to present their evidence and arguments.
I believe that a Judge should apply the existing law to the facts and evidence presented. The citizens of the State of Oklahoma make the laws through their elected legislators. It is the role of the Judge to determine the facts from the evidence presented and to apply the law enacted by the people to those facts in reaching a decision. I believe that the Judge is a public servant and should treat all persons appearing in the courtroom with respect.
5. Why are you running for Associate District Judge of Payne County?
I have much respect for the current Associate District Judge. When I learned that he decided not to run for his position for this next term, I immediately discussed the matter with him and with the current District Judge. After having these conversations, I made my commitment to run for Associate District Judge of Payne County. I believe I am well qualified to serve in the position. My experience from private practice, as an Assistant District Attorney, and most recently as Special District Judge have groomed me well for this position. I am familiar with the other professionals in the Payne County Courthouse and believe I could continue to work well with them as Associate District Judge. The caseload assigned to the Associate District Judge includes cases that I have a passion for and am very familiar with. It would be my privilege to serve the citizens of Payne County as Associate District Judge and I would pledge to work very hard in doing so. It has been an honor to receive so much support already from colleagues and friends as a part of this endeavor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.