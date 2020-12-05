Sexual assault isn’t just a local issue, it’s a problem across the state, the nation and the world.
The World Health Organization estimates that 1 in 3 women worldwide experience physical and/or sexual violence at some point in their lives, most often from their intimate partners. But men are also affected, with some studies saying they make up 10% of the victims in sexual offenses. Sexual violence has been identified as a major worldwide health problem.
It’s also a crime, and one that seems to universally be under-reported and under-prosecuted.
A 2010 report from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics estimated that only 15.8 – 35% of all sexual assaults nationally are reported to police.
The National Sexual Violence Resource Center estimated the number of sexual assaults reported to police at 25% in 2018.
The numbers go down from there.
The Rape Abuse and Incest National Network estimated in 2013 that only 9% of rapists in the U.S. are prosecuted and only 5% of those cases lead to a felony conviction.
“Only 3% of rapists will spend a day in prison,” according to the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault “The other 97% walk free.”
The terminology used makes it harder to track and compare numbers across jurisdiction.
The World Health Organization lumps sexual assault in with other types of physical violence. Some agencies treat different types of sexual assault as the same thing while others track the numbers for children and adults together or define adult victims of sexual assault as anyone 12 or older.
In 2013, the FBI changed its definition of rape, leading to similar changes in state records, so direct comparisons before and after 2013 can’t be made.
Even at the state level, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation includes rape by force, attempted rape and assaults to commit forcible rape together in its index category, while local prosecutors use a more narrow definition of rape that requires some type of penetration, no matter how slight, without consent.
Regardless, it’s clear that sexual assault is a problem and it isn’t going away.
Twenty years ago, it was estimated that 17.6% of women and 3% of men were victimized at some point in their lifetime by rape or attempted rape, according to the U.S. Department of Justice and the National Violence Against Women Survey.
Those numbers were the same or higher in 2015, with 21.3% of women, an estimated 25.5 million, and 2.6% of men, an estimated 2.8 million, reporting a completed or attempted rape at some point in their lives, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
The FBI reported that rape increased by 2.7% in 2018 in spite of overall violent crime being down by 3.3%.
So how is Oklahoma doing?
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in its 2018 Crime in Oklahoma report that reported rapes have steadily increased in Oklahoma over most of the past 10 years at a rate of 4-15% per year.
Perhaps based on the new definition, reported rapes increased by 34.2% 2013-2018.
It increased by close to 10% in 2018 and represented 13.2% of all violent crime in the state.
Out of 2,465 completed or attempted rapes reported in Oklahoma that year, 533 or 22 % were cleared by police but only 225 or 9.1 percent of those clearances were through arrest.
Reported rapes dropped by 4.1 % in 2019, following the overall trend for violent crime overall, which declined by 6 %.
Rape still accounted for 14% of violent crimes in the most recent OSBI report. Police cleared 412 or 17.4% of the 2,364 reported rapes, which resulted in 166 adult or juvenile arrests, for a 7% arrest rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.