With Perkins Road under construction, Payne County motorists will be happy to hear from District 3 County Commissioner Rocky Blasier that Lake McMurtry Road reopened on Dec. 30.
The road between Country Club and Sangre roads was closed in September after the 1939 bridge built by the Works Progress Administration failed to pass inspection.
Morton Construction built a concrete box structure bridge over a tributary of Cow Creek at a cost of $175,930.
“Garry Morton of Morton Construction was terrific in working with on this project,” Blasier said.
The bridge was timely completed after the Payne County Board of Commissioners placed a 45-day completion deadline in the road construction contract.
