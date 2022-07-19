Eastbound Lakeview Road will be closed at US-177/Perkins Rd. in Stillwater starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday through mid-August as part of an ongoing construction project.
Westbound Lakeview Road is still open to traffic.
Detour for eastbound Lakeview Rd. will be US-177/Perkins Rd. to E. Mercury Ave. to N. Marine Dr. to Lakeview Rd.
Additionally, northbound and southbound US-177/Perkins Rd. remain narrowed to one lane in each direction between Hall of Fame Ave. and Lakeview Rd. in Stillwater through fall 2022. This is a nearly two-year pavement reconstruction project.
"Please be patient and allow additional travel time," Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce said during Monday's City Council meeting. "ODOT is working a quickly as possible to have Phase 1 of the Perkins Road Construction Project completed by the fall. Their goal is to halt construction for OSU game-day traffic and begin Phase II of the project after the conclusion of the OSU football season."
Motorists can expect lane shifts and a reduced speed limit in the work zone. Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan for extra travel time in the area or locate alternate routes. Additionally, motorists can expect impacts to business driveways throughout the extent of the project, however, at least one entrance will remain open at all times to businesses.
The nearly $18 million project was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to Duit Construction Company Inc., of Edmond, in October 2021. This work is in partnership with the City of Stillwater. Work is expected to complete in winter 2023.
