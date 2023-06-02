Mark and Julie Lambert provided food to workers at Stillwater Medical Center on Thursday to continue the race their son started last year -- but could not finish because of his death.
Grady Lambert, a 32-year-old Stillwater native, was making his way across the United States to honor medical workers when a driver was blinded by the sun and swerved into him on Aug. 28, 2022.
Grady was taken to the hospital immediately, but his family was told that he would not survive his injuries. He died five days later.
Grady’s mission has inspired others to either finish where he left off or begin a mission of hope on their own. That is exactly what Mark and Julie, as well as Grady’s two brothers, hope to do.
“He was well aware of the danger of running across the country,” said Grady’s brother, Lee Van. “Before he even started he was aware that if something goes wrong, not even necessarily killed, he said that if he can't finish the run that we’d finish it for him. In a vehicle, luckily.”
Julie even recalled Grady speaking to her before he began his journey. He told her ‘I’m not ready to die, but if something happens to me, you take my ashes and finish it with me.’
Grady had planned a 4,500-mile run from Cannon Beach, Oregon, to Hilton Head, South Carolina, in which he would stop at hospitals along the way. His run was cut short at 2,500 miles.
His parents wish to finish the other 2,000 miles of what his parents called his ‘Forrest Gump moment.’
“Along the way, I think we're going to make Grady pretty proud,” Mark said. “I think he's going to be looking down upon us and be proud of our effort. We're finishing the race for his wishes. I'm sure it will be emotional a little bit, along the way, especially kick-off day. We're honored to do it and just think Grady would be very proud.”
The main focus for the Lambert family is to show compassion to those they come across on their journey.
“Grady always saw things differently,” Julie said. “He saw the good in people, he saw no judgment for people. I think that comes through in the messages that he got from police officers that he met along the road to homeless guys. They were all the same to him.”
Along with compassion, Grady’s goal was to spread a sense of equality and fellowship. He had hope for a unified world, and his parents hope to take these ideals along with them.
“Grady was of the belief that at the end of the day regardless of your political stripes, your sexual orientation, your ethnicity there's more that binds us than does not,” Mark said. “He always knew that in his heart, and I think that's why he wanted to promote that and bring awareness to that.”
The Lambert family is more than willing to support the frontline healthcare workers at their stops.
“My wife is a nurse and saw how hard things got during the pandemic,” Lee Van said. “It's some of the most compassionate work you can take. It's good to see the priority Grady had during the run to give back to those who live that type of life. That was just his way of trying to do his bit to do kind of like what they do and bring back that compassion, as well.”
For the rest of their journey, the Lambert family plans to take Grady with them, and not only in spirit. Julie was gifted a ring by a woman that Grady met along his path.
The woman contacted Julie and asked her to send some of Grady’s ashes her way. The woman then crafted a ring with Grady’s ashes placed in the stone and sent it back to Julie.
That way, Grady will be able to finish his journey alongside his family.
The Lamberts will begin their journey within the next week. From then on, they will be continuing Grady’s mission until the run is finished.
