The eighth annual Fred Gragg Veterans Appreciation Luncheon will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at 777 Sammy Davis Jr. Dr in Langton.
The luncheon will be a chili cook-off buffet with a cake bake-off dessert table.
Veterans will dine for free. Tickets for the luncheon will be available to non-veterans at $10 per adult and five dollars per child, five to 15 years old.
U.S. Marine veteran Fred Graff initiated this informal, fun fellowship as a breakfast in 2015. He will serve as the Master of the Ceremony for the event for the first time.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Merline LeDay-Mauney, the former Commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. She completed 26 years of active-duty service in the U.S. Army, which included three overseas tours. She left with the rank of master sergeant.
LeDay-Mauney spends countless hours supporting her fellow veterans through multiple state programs. She is the first female commander for the Joe McCain Chapter 56 DAV.
She works at the Lawton Outpatient Clinic in the administration department as a patient advocate, ensuring veterans concerns are addressed.
She is the proud mother of three children.
Curtisia Denae Battle, newly-minted recording artist, will provide music. She will treat the guests to live performances of “Morning Glory” and “Every Day is a Blessed Day.”
There will be a 50/50 raffle for five dollars per ticket and five tickets for $20. Funds raised will be donated to the continuing development of the Wm Conrad Memorial Gardens. The Gardens will be open for tours from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday.
This will be the third year for the veterans appreciation essay contest. The competition will be on three levels; between the Coyle High School and Guthrie High School students, the Job Corps students and Langston University students.
Honor is the theme for the essays.
“Veterans are proud of their military service in defending our nation. Honor reflects the military value and tradition of answering the call of duty. There is distinct honor in serving to protect our way of life and the Constitution.”
Essays are required to speak to how such members of our armed services demonstrate such honor, and, in turn, how the American public should show appreciation.
All essays were undergo a blind judging process.
Cash prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners. First-place essays will be read at the luncheon.
Veterans Day
Following a “Pastries and Coffee Reception” beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, the official Veterans Day Observance will begin promptly at 11 a.m. at the Wm Conrad Veterans Memorial Gardens, 313 Turner Street in Langston.
In case of inclement weather, the alternate venue will be the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
The theme will be “HONOR” and LTC Casey W. Campbell, the Commander of the 486th Civil Affairs Battalion in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will be the keynote speaker.
Text Alberta Mayberry at 405-203-7695 or email agjm58@yahoo.com for further information.
