The Langston Community Veterans Appreciations Committee hosted a Memorial Day tribute Monday.
Originally intended to be held at the Wm Conrad Veterans Memorial Gardens, the ceremony was moved inside the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church because of the rain.
The ceremony took place on the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre and was led primarily by Eran Harrill, who has served 13 years in the Oklahoma National Guard.
Harrill took time to recognize the 10 to 15 Black WWI veterans who were killed in the Tulsa massacre. He said he would be remiss to speak at a historically Black community and not pause to acknowledge the tragedy.
“We’re talking about veterans who fought with bravery and honor just to come home and, unfortunately, be killed out of rage, jealousy and racism,” Harrill said. “I think its important to recognize that on this day, as well.”
This was Harrill’s first time speaking at a Memorial Day service. However, he’s not new at public speaking as he had prior experience from his time as part of the Oklahoma City Black Chamber of Commerce.
After the introduction, the Honor Guard Tinker Air Force Base conducted the Posting of the Colors. SPC John Griner of the 145th Army Bugler performed the Star Spangled Banner on the trumpet.
During the ceremony, poetry and patriotic music were performed by members of the community. Clara G. Allen and Jasmine Guy performed their original pieces titled “Tribute to a Fallen Soldier” and “Fallen, but not Forgotten,” respectively.
Michael Boyles, the mayor of Langston, recited “A Memorial Day Salute” originally composed by playwright Rita Graham.
Aseanti and Amaari Frith, who are daughters of a Navy veteran named LaNaye Daniel, performed an original poem titled “Remember Me.”
Handmade poppy flowers were distributed to the audience in the middle of the Memorial Day tribute. Harrill said the poppy flower is one of the strongest flowers and is used to represent the veterans who sacrificed their lives for the country.
Capt. Jim Horn of Stillwater spoke at the ceremony and remembered his fellow marines who died in war. Horn graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in psychology. He joined the US Marine Corps and served in two tours in Vietnam before joining the FBI.
Horn started off his speech to the audience by explaining the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
“Veterans Day is for those who hung up their uniforms; Memorial Day is for those who never made it out of their uniform,” Horn said. “My personal belief is we owe it to them to make our lives count.”
Horn continued to tell stories and pay tribute to his fallen friends by listing off their names, ranking and the dates of their passing.
“Someone taught that you die twice,” Horn said. “Once when your body gives out… and the time we die is the last time someone ever mentions our name.”
Near the end of the service, Maeoma Williams, the Co-Founder of the Wm Conrad Veterans Memorial Gardens, announced the dates for the committee’s Veterans Appreciation Weekend this November.
The Fred Gragg luncheon will be held on Nov. 6 and the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 8th Annual Veterans Appreciation Worship Service will be hosted on Nov. 7. Veterans Day 2021 will be observed Nov. 11.
