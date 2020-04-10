Lankford pitches Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses

Sen. James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) is encouraging small businesses to take advantage of the recently launched Paycheck Protection Program that was created with passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
In a call Thursday with the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, Lankford shared his thoughts on the stimulus programs and concerns about newer suggestions for additional aid packages.
“One of the biggest concerns was how do we formulate a plan that at the end of all this – and there will be an end to all of COVID-19 where we get back to some semblance of normal – when we get to the end of it, how do we keep business and employees and employers all together, so we can quickly restart without a lot of people on unemployment,” Lankford said.
The Paycheck Protection Program can be utilized by qualifying business with fewer than 500 employees to cover payroll during the financial crunch.
“The design of this is, any individual can go into a normal bank, ask for the Paycheck Protection Program, show documentation that your business was in business in February, and show what your payroll typically is, you would get two-and-a-half times what your normal payroll is, your payroll would include healthcare expenses, retirement expenses, state and local taxes and any wages, tips, salary whatever that may be for anyone in your company. If you have 500 employees or less, this program’s available for you,” he said. “We’ll extend that money out to you two-and-a-half times what your payroll is, that’s all forgivable if you keep your employees paid during that time period.
“This is designed to be a type of unemployment insurance, because there’s no way we can manage the number of people going through unemployment right now. The best way to do it longterm is to be able to keep people connected to their place of employment so that’s the design of this.”
Stillwater Chamber President and CEO Justin Minges said one of the concerns brought to his attention was that some people may benefit more on unemployment than with sticking to the job.
“They’re an essential business, their business has dropped a little bit but they’re still pretty busy, they’re having a lot of employees leave,” Minges said, with an example of someone who makes about $500 a week. “With 60 percent of that in unemployment, about $300 a week, tack on a $600-week enhancement, they’re up to $900 a week, which is more than they were.”
Lankford said he had the exact same concern, that people would actually be incentivized into losing their jobs.
“This was something that was brought up that became a major part of this negotiation. Originally that enhancement was $200, it ended up being $600. Sen. (Chuck) Schumer (D-New York) and Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, and this is not a partisan statement, it just is, they originally wanted it to be much, much higher. In fact they wanted it to be $1,000, it ended up being $600 in negotiations. The concern was exactly what you just said – if you make even $45,000 a year in income, it is actually better to go on unemployment now than it is to stay employed. The program itself is a temporary expansion of that amount. It is designed to only go until the end of July. I can assure you it will be a fight, even at that time, to be able to say ‘stop.’
“It is an area that I brought up early on, but did not win in that fight to be able to get that thing changed. … It was originally designed to be a percentage formula, but the state unemployment offices don’t have the software to be able to do that, so it had to be a set amount that will be just added to each check that could qualify for this. For those on the coast that have a much higher amount than for areas like ours where we have a lower cost of living, it ends up exceeding what a lot of people actually receive in normal pay. It was also a priority for Sen. Schumer that everyone be ‘held whole’ that they would get their full salary, he talked a lot about, ‘I want everyone to be able to get their full salary during this time period.’ The challenge is there’s no real way to be able to do that than in the unemployment system, and to add extra dollars to do that.”
Lankford also discussed his concerns with the idea of creating bonuses for hazard pay – where certain essential employees might get additional federal dollars based on their increased chances for exposure to the virus.
“The question I’ve raised on that, that’s an interesting idea, except, who is that hazard worker? It’s every worker in the country right now who is outside their home,” Lankford said. “Whether you’re a cashier, stocker at a grocery store – which have been heroes in the process – all of our health care folks, that have done remarkable yeoman’s work in very long hours, all the folks that work for schools that are helping to distribute food to kids that are coming to pick up food, the truck drivers that are on the road, people that work on convenient stores, people that are handling the electricity and lighting, plumbers, electricians … on and on and on … all these folks are considered essential and the difficulty of doing that is trying to find a definition of ‘who are the folks that are helping keep America working,’
“There are a lot of folks. Almost everybody you name have some moment of vulnerability to be able to work and do what they can to be able to keep social distancing. I’ve heard that be raised. I’m a lot concerned about how you would define that, how broad that would (be) and where those dollars would come from. There’s a reason we did the $1,200 for every person across the country. That $1,200 is trying to cover a lot of additional expenses that a lot of people are going to have during this time period, especially people of greatest need. When you start breaking this down on who’s going to get it and who’s not going to get it based on is there job dangerous enough, then it starts getting pretty tough to be able to define.”
