Sen. James Lankford sat down with Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce and City Manager Norman McNickle on Tuesday to hear their concerns and share his insights into what is happening at the federal level.
Predictably, COVID-19 and issues related to it dominated the discussion but Lankford was able to offer some hope.
Joyce gave the senator an overview of Stillwater’s situation, with dramatic increases in COVID-19 tied to the return of Oklahoma State University’s student population, public schools that switched to distance learning after only two days of classes and no guidance or consistent overarching metric to use when making decisions.
Differing standards and approaches for different institutions create more issues.
“It’s very confusing right now and I think there are a lot of people who are upset because if they see it this way it doesn’t make any sense and if they see it the other way, I get it from both directions,” Joyce said. “People are mad that we’re not closing enough, people are mad because we’ve got mask ordinances. It’s all over the map right now.”
Lankford said he understands that people are tired.
“Seven months ago, the word COVID-19 didn’t exist, seven months ago,” he emphasized. “It is all still extremely new and one of the challenges is: Every time there’s a change, and there’s a change all the time, somebody gets mad and says ‘This wasn’t true months ago, why is it suddenly true now?’”
Evolving knowledge and changes in protocols like the Trump administration’s decision to change how numbers are reported to the CDC blow up, he said.
“The CDC still got it but a different group within CDC’s going to do it,” he said. “There was this huge political explosion of ‘They’re trying to manipulate the numbers, they’re giving it to a new group that can wipe the old numbers, they’re trying to get control,’ (but) actually the old group just wasn’t set up to handle it. So they’re trying to get it to a group that can handle it.”
Changes in who handled PPE created similar reactions.
The constantly changing information people are given also causes anxiety and distrust.
“I get it, everybody’s anxious about it,” Lankford said. “Fauci early on said ‘Don’t wear masks,’ … now it’s ‘Definitely wear a mask,’ but the situation has changed.
“Early on, there were very few cases in the country so people fiddling with a mask would be more likely to transfer to their face, now there are a lot more cases and it’s different. But he still gets beaten up for saying one thing at the beginning and another thing later. So every time there’s a change, someone get’s mad about it.”
The senator said it’s going to take a vaccine that enable us to “see COVID in the rearview mirror,” to really fix many of the issues.
But he offered some good news.
“We’re making really good progress, actually,” Lankford said. “There are six total candidates out there now, four of them now are in human trials. Three of them are in Phase III of human trials.
“One of them could be ready as soon as this fall, it would be more likely November/December time frame.
He said 100 million vials of the two-dose regimen have already been created with the hope that it’s safe and effective. If it’s proved to not be safe and effective, all those vials will be poured out.
The immunizations would be ready to distribute as soon as the vaccine is shown to be safe and effective. There would be enough on hand to immediately vaccinate 50 million people.
“It would be targeted toward healthcare workers, first responders, all the folks that are most at risk,” Lankford said. “Another single-dose vaccine under development by Johnson & Johnson will probably be ready closer to February or March. It and a third vaccine are currently in Phase III human trials.
“I am very optimistic by the time we get to spring, we will not only have a candidate, but we’ll have millions of people who have already been vaccinated. And it could very well be by Thanksgiving or Christmas we’ve already got 50 million people vaccinated.
“If that happens, it changes a lot because then your healthcare workers have immunity and you’re not worried as much about what happens in your hospital, you can care for people … That is the first light we’ve seen in a while. But it’s not today, it’s at it’s earliest two months away, maybe three to four months away. So it’s managing for this next three to four months.”
