OKLAHOMA CITY — The last three known survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre testified before Congress this week about the continued push for reparations and their quest for justice.
Their testimony sparked debate over what reparations, if any, victims of the massacre and their descendants are entitled to a century later, and whether state and local taxpayers should be on the hook for damages and pain inflicted by a violent white mob that murdered, burned and looted Tulsa’s Greenwood District on May 31-June 1, 1921.
The three survivors, who range in age from 100 to 107, are among 11 plaintiffs in a nearly year-old lawsuit filed against the state’s Military Department, the city of Tulsa, its regional chamber of commerce, development authority, metropolitan area planning commission, and Tulsa County’s commissioners and sheriff. They’re being sued on grounds that they created a public nuisance and that the city, county and chamber are attempting to unjustly enrich themselves with their “purported efforts” to revitalize the historic Greenwood community, known at the time of the massacre as Black Wall Street.
In their 115-page lawsuit, the plaintiffs are demanding a jury award them an unspecified amount of money along with undeveloped land to be given to descendants of the victims.The demands also include:
Construction of a Level 1 trauma center in Greenwood.
Immunity from city and county taxes, fees, assessments and/or utility expenses for 99 years.
The creation of a scholarship program for massacre descendants.
They’re also seeking an injunction prohibiting the defendants from using the likenesses of victims without “fair and equitable compensation.”
The survivors told Congress that they’ve struggled financially since a white mob burned, murdered and looted the Greenwood District. Historians say between 100 and 300 Greenwood residents may have been killed, and more than 1,200 homes, businesses and other buildings burned. In all, Black residents filed more than $4 million in insurance claims. All were denied.
Viola Fletcher, 107, testified Wednesday that when she went to bed the night of May 31, 1921, her family was rich, not only in wealth but also with friends, family and heritage. She said she felt safe and had everything a child could need.
She also said she has never been able to forget the images of the mob violence as Fletcher, her parents and five siblings fled.
“I still see Black men… being shot,” she said. “Black bodies lying in the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams. I have lived through the massacre every day. Our country may forget this history, but I cannot. I will not.”
Fletcher said that when her family was forced to leave Tulsa she lost her chance at an education. She never finished school past the fourth grade, never made much money and spent much of her life as a domestic worker serving white families.
Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, was just six when “white men with guns came and destroyed” her community, she said. She recalls being scared and bodies being dumped into a nearby river.
“The white people who did this to us were filled with so much hate,” she said. “It is disgusting that they hate us for no reason except that we are Black people.”
Randle said she knows most of the perpetrators are likely dead, but said the city, county, state and Tulsa Chamber are still responsible for making things right because their employees were among those involved in the massacre itself and also made it difficult to rebuild.
“They owe us something,” she said. “They owe me something.”
She also said the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission raised $30 million, but has refused to share any of that with the survivors despite using her name to further their fundraising goals without her permission.
“It seems like justice in America is always so slow or not possible for Black people,” Randle said.
Their Tulsa attorney, Damario Solomon-Simmons, did not return a message seeking comment.
Scott Ellsworth, author of the new book “The Groundbreaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice,” said there’s a racial divide in Oklahoma about whether reparations are warranted despite a recommendation years ago by a state commission.
“There’s great resistance to the idea of reparations among white Tulsans and white Oklahomans in general,” he said. “The majority of white Oklahomans oppose it.”
Ellsworth said he supports reparations because there’s no question that the city of Tulsa and the state failed the Greenwood District. The federal government then failed survivors by not investigating, he said.
“Everyone let them down,” he said. “Justice was not served then and should be served.”
Defendants, though, are seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed.
In their court filings, some noted that the litigation marks the third attempt to obtain reparations. The first two efforts were unsuccessful. In one lawsuit, a federal appeals court recognized the tragedy, but noted there was no legal avenue through which the plaintiffs can bring their restitution appeal.
In its response, the Tulsa Board of County Commissioners and Sheriff Vic Regalado noted that the massacre “represents a dark moment in the history of our country,” but said the state and its political subdivisions are immune from liability.
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office likewise argued that the state cannot be held liable for its employees’ criminal activity such as murder, looting and arson, which fall outside the scope of any state job. They also argued that the statute of limitations to file suit has long since expired.
The city of Tulsa in its dismissal request, also noted that there are no facts that entitle the survivors and descendants to any benefits from the Greenwood Rising history center that is slated to open next month.
Fletcher, in her testimony, said she continues to live in poverty even as she believes Tulsa has unjustly used the names and stories of victims like her to enrich itself by creating venues that will attract visitors.
“Simply being in some way connected to a historical event does not provide a person with unlimited rights to seek compensation from any project in any way related to that historical event,” the city wrote. “If that were the case, every person connected to any historical event could make similar ‘unjust enrichment’ claims against every museum or point of remembrance. This would effectively stifle the development of such cultural or historical sites.”
In a separate statement following the Congressional testimony, the city noted that the Centennial Commission is a coalition of community stakeholders. The Greenwood Rising history center is an initiative led by and curated by Black Tulsans; it is not a city project and the city does not benefit financially from the construction.
“I am very grateful for the philanthropic donors who have funded its construction, and the scholars whose work make it possible,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum in a statement. “Generations grew up in Tulsa without public dialogue regarding the Race Massacre. Greenwood Rising will ensure that never happens again.”
Kevin Matthews, chair of the Centennial Commission, said he believes that the government — city, state and federal — should sit down and talk about reparations, but non-profits like the commission shouldn’t foot the bill. The non-profit has not been named as a defendant in the latest lawsuit, despite coming under criticism.
“I don’t think anyone knows exactly how any type of reparations can happen,” he added.
However, Matthews said the plaintiffs don’t have a right to the $30 million raised to construct the history center because the money was donated expressly to build it.
“The first goal is to tell the story, transparently,” Matthews said. “That’s the foundation of reparations.”
He said that during the past 100 years there have been books, movies and documentaries about the massacre. Survivors haven’t sought those profits, but now the efforts of local Tulsa residents trying to tell the story are being attacked.
“I will say that I am not angry about those accusations,” Matthews said. “I think that they come from an honest place. Unfortunately when you have a community that is starved of resources and attention for so many years, these types of things happen rather than … having meaningful discussions instead of pointing and blaming. And, unfortunately that happens in traumatized communities, families and relationships.”
Matthews said one of the center’s donors has independently agreed to pay the three survivors salaries and assist with their health care costs during the remainder of their lives.
But he said the survivors didn’t mention that assistance during their Congressional testimonies calling for reparations.
