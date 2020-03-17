Latest decree rocks local bars, restaurants

With the announcement Tuesday that shut down many more Stillwater venues, including bars and lounges, and restrictions for restaurants, the impact of the declaration was felt around town.
Chris Warde, owner of Finnegan’s Pub in downtown Stillwater, said he had been expecting something like this was coming to Stillwater.
But now that the reality has hit, Warde said he and his staff will fill out unemployment paperwork this week because none of them have ever done so before.
He said he has been thinking about remodeling the bar, and with the sudden closure, that might be a possibility. He said he could try to hire some of his staff on an hourly basis to work on renovations in order to help them have a paycheck.
Finnegan’s will also be hit by the fact that with the Mid South gravel race had a lesser turnout than usual, as well as fewer people being out for St. Patrick’s Day.
Warde said there are going to be many kegs of beer that will likely not be sold, as it will expire in about two to three months.
Kaeley Goodwin, manager of Willie’s Saloon and The 19th Hole, also expected something could occur soon, especially after Norman city officials announced Monday that its bars would shut down.
“We were trying to prepare for it and we were hoping that it would be toward the end of the week and we would have a couple more days left because we work off tips and hourly wages,” Goodwin said. “We are hoping to have money saved up. It is just going to be hard. We are praying they have some sort of assistance for people that can’t work right now. It is not like our building burnt down or we got fired. The government shut us down.”
The 19th Hole employs seven bartenders, the majority of whom don’t have another job. Goodwin said there is not sick or vacation time built in and that they aren’t provided health care.
“We haven’t discussed a gameplan yet,” Goodwin said. “We are just hoping and praying that they let us open back on the 5th because if it is extended after that, it is going to hurt a lot of people. Not just us, but anyone that works in the service industry.
“We are coming up on Calf Fry, graduation, a lot of small businesses around here are going to hurt if we have to stay closed longer than that. It is not that we don’t respect closing, we understand for the safety of other people. But hotels around here and bars and lounges, they are going to be affected by it. Anyone that works in the service industry will be affected.”
Shawn Walls, owner of the Great White Buffalo Tavern, said many of the employees at the bar are Oklahoma State University students who are already out of town anyhow. He said if any employees need financial help, they will be helped the best they can. Walls said with the decision to have bars shut down out of their hands, they will follow the protocols in place.
“We were going to cut down an extraordinary amount of people coming in just to try to help with that pandemic,” Walls said. “We were taking extreme measures to do that ourself. In my opinion, on the suspension from the city and state level, it took that choice out of our hands. I would have liked to see that be the public’s choice since they are informed and can make the best decision personally. We are just following the state and government guidelines.
“They set our gameplan for us. It is just to check with the city and state and what kind of regulations they will put in effect going forward. April 5 at the least, that is our gameplan. We will just abide by the restrictions and suspensions and move on.”
No dining in
In response to the City of Stillwater’s amended emergency declaration closing restaurant dining rooms, restaurants that don't have drive-throughs are making adjustments. Many have delivery through smartphone apps like Door Dash, and others are installing curbside takeout options.
Boomarang General Manager Madison Seth said its operating hours will stay the same, but the staff is now hoping people will call them to arrange takeout.
Eskimo Joe’s and Mexico Joe’s restaurants will be offering only carry-out service beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The restaurants will be serving from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily.
Kendra Moreland, Director of Public Relations for Stan Clark Companies, said people will be able to phone in orders at both restaurants using the main phone numbers. Each location has multiple phone lines.
Customers will be able to enter the restaurants to pick up their orders. Waiting areas are being expanded into the dining rooms to allow space for social distancing between customers as they wait for their to-go orders.
Employees can also carry it to their car for curbside pick-up if the customers prefer drive-up service.
Both restaurants are working on plans to begin offering delivery service for the first time in their histories, Moreland said. The goal is to utilize current staff.
“We’re going to do what we can to keep our servers as busy as we can,” she said.
The home delivery service is under development and Stan Clark Companies will announce if or when it goes live.
As a retailer, Joe’s Clothes doesn’t fall under the City’s closure at this time. She said the store will remain open, but with reduced hours of operation to 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
The door between the store and Eskimo Joe’s restaurant will be closed, Moreland said.
News Press City Editor Michelle Charles and Assistant News Editor Jordan Bishop contributed to this story.
