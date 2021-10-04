CHANDLER – Not long after school began Monday, parents in Chandler frantically drove to pick up their kids as word of a bomb threat at one of the schools spread throughout the community.
Chandler Public Schools released two statements via Facebook. One of the releases said the bomb threat was made to to the Chandler Police Department and directed at one of the Chandler Public Schools.
"Our highest priority is the safety and security of students while they are in the care of the school," CPS Superintendent Melody Toma said. "While we have no reason to believe that this is anything other than a senseless prank, we will not risk the safety of students and staff."
While on scene, parents could be seen running through the parking lot near the highschool to get their kids, and the Freeman Field House was packed with kids of all ages waiting to be picked up.
Chandler Police, Chandler Fire and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office all arrived on scene to investigate. Traffic was backed up at several routes to get into the school so deputies on scene assisted with traffic control.
"Importantly, any individual or individuals found responsible for this threat and interruption in education will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the civil and criminal laws," Toma said.
Toma said law enforcement and safety partners checked throughout the school buildings and grounds to ensure students and faculty can safely return Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LCSO at 405-258-9933.
