The second day of Earl Oswalt Jr’s trial began Wednesday morning in front of Judge Stephen Kistler after Tuesday's date was postponed due to an ice storm that knocked out power to the Payne County Courthouse.
Oswalt is being charged with second-degree murder or the alternative of manslaughter in the first degree.
The defense was represented by Jarrod Stevenson. The state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington and Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent.
In her opening statement, Vincent took the jury back to May 2019 and introduced the victim, Chelsey Chaffin. Oswalt was accused of killing Chaffin and disposing of her body into the Cimarron River.
Vincent told the jury about the flooding during that time.
“The rivers and creeks were full,” she said.
She told the jury despite a lengthy search, Chaffin’s body was never recovered from the river.
Stevenson provided his opening statement to the jury. He told the jury if you can’t believe the messenger, don’t believe the message.
To him, the witness credibility was important for the jury to be aware of.
Stevenson said that the woman living with Oswalt, Billy Barzee – a key witness who had told police about Chaffin's death and helping get rid of her body – had changed her story multiple times.
Stevenson also said Oswalt only changed his story after law enforcement made promises to him.
Presentation of evidence
The first witness called by Vincent was Chaffin’s mother, Michelle LeShore.
LeShore said she was in contact with her daughter at least once a week after Chaffin moved to Stillwater. She said her daughter had texted or called very concerned with the weather that was happening at this time. LeShore told the court she and her daughter had made plans to go to a casino in Oklahoma that had a water park.
The trip was scheduled for May 29, but Chaffin never showed. LeShore said she she hadn’t heard from her daughter since May 2019.
Stevenson cross examined LeShore.
He brought up the text message exchange between LeShore and Chaffin, because the text thread showed her contacting her daughter May 29, and she told the court she arrived at the casino the May 28. LeShore said they arrived late afternoon and she was up late, that was why she contacted her daughter asking where she was May 29. LeShore contacted Oswalt by phone May 31 to find out if he knew where her daughter was. She was back in Kansas at this time.
Etherington called the second witness, Tina Longan Pierce with the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.
Pierce said Oswalt came in to file a missing persons report May 29. She said had seen a woman with Oswalt that she had seen two or three times.
She described Barzee's demeanor as “fearful.” Stevenson cross examined Pierce and asked if she told anyone to follow-up with Barzee.
She said she gave dispatch the information and advised someone to get here as soon as possible. Stevenson asked if Pierce asked Barzee to stay behind. Pierce didn’t, because Oswalt and Barzee had to get to the food bank, she said.
Vincent called the third witness, Briana Babson, who knew Chaffin when they lived in Kansas.
She told the court she met Chaffin when she was 13 or 14. Chaffin moved into the back part of Babson’s house, which she called the “mother in law suite.”
She told the court Chaffin moved in around January or February in 2019, but she wasn’t sure. Babson was not always at the residence and said she was mostly there on the weekends.
When Chaffin decided to move out, Babson was in contact with her but didn’t see her move out. Babson was in the process of moving back into her residence just as Chaffin was moving out.
She texted Chaffin after she moved out, but never received a call or text back.
She said Oswalt showed up at Babson’s residence saying he was worried about Chaffin since she hadn’t been home.
Babson said Oswalt left a phone number and his name on a note and put it on Chaffin’s door.
Stevenson didn’t cross examine this witness.
Etherington called the fourth witness, PCSO Deputy Tomm Edwards.
Edwards initially contacted Oswalt by phone May 29 to gather some information about the missing persons report. Saturday June 1, Edwards made contact with Oswalt at his residence.
He described the residence Oswalt lived in as “well kept” and “tidy.”
Edwards told the court he was told by Oswalt that the last time Oswalt saw Chaffin was May 25, and she left after an argument.
Edwards told the court Babson told him Chaffin stopped responding to texts, phone calls and her social media wasn’t active.
This prompted law enforcement to ping the last location of Chaffin’s phone.
Etherington said in court that sometimes missing people show up. He asked Edwards if that happened in this case.
“I’m not aware of her ever showing up, no sir,” Edwards said.
Stevenson cross examined and asked if Oswalt was cooperative. Edwards said he was.
Etherington called the fifth witness PCSO Investigator Rockford Brown.
Brown was contacted by Deputy Edwards regarding a missing persons report. Investigator Brown contacted Oswalt on June 3.
He arrived at Oswalt’s residence, but no one answered so he left. As he was nearing the end of the trailer, park he was flagged down by Oswalt. Brown followed Oswalt back to the residence and did a follow-up.
Oswalt allegedly told Brown he knew Chaffin for two months and she moved in with him May 24, after she broke up with her boyfriend.
Brown described incidents he believed happened May 25 through interviews.
According to Brown, the day of the 25, Barzee, Chaffin and Oswalt all worked together to clean up the residence. Around 9 p.m., Chaffin and Oswalt went to a liquor store and purchased whiskey.
Brown told the court Oswalt said, “it was a bad mistake.”
Etherington asked if those were Oswalt’s exact words, and he said they were. Brown told the court he was told by Oswalt that he didn’t drink the Fireball.
It was said that around 11 p.m. the 25, Chaffin and Oswalt got into a fight. Brown said Chaffin left the residence for 20-30 minutes and then returned.
When she returned, it was alleged she had broken an espresso machine and a new blender. Oswalt allegedly told Brown that Chaffin broke a beer bottle and went into the room where Barzee was sleeping and threatened her with the broken bottle. Brown told the court Oswalt didn’t recall the reasons behind the first argument.
Chaffin returned with an unknown male that Oswalt described as white, shaggy brown hair and brown eyes and approximately 6-feet tall. He said the male looked to be 30-years-old.
Brown told the court this struck him as odd because the unknown male resembled Oswalt besides the age.
Oswalt said around 3 a.m. May 26, Chaffin returned to the residence and caused a disturbance. Oswalt also alleged Chaffin took his phone, made a phone call and then broke his phone.
Brown told the court there were some inconsistencies in the story that Oswalt said.
Oswalt told him that he had been calling Chaffin since she went missing. This statement struck Brown as odd, since Oswalt said his phone was broken. Brown then told the court Oswalt changed it so he started calling Chaffin when he got a new phone.
Brown said he discovered another inconsistency when he looked through Barzee’s phone.
In the call log there were several calls and texts to Oswalt around the time of 4 a.m. May 26. He said this was odd because Barzee and Oswalt were supposed to be together at the residence during this time.
Brown spoke to Barzee briefly. He told the court she said everything went crazy after the liquor store.
The court broke for lunch and continued with Brown around 1 p.m.
Etherington showed the court pictures of Oswalt’s hands that Brown had taken.
The pictures showed swelling in the right hand compared to the left hand. Brown told the court that Oswalt is right-handed.
Brown interviewed Oswalt on June 4, and the jury was able to watch the interview.
During the interview Oswalt kept telling Brown he couldn't remember what had happened.
He alleged he only hit Chaffin one time, but Brown said that wouldn’t explain Chaffin dying.
In the interview tape played in court Oswalt said he made a mistake and accidentally killed someone. He also said he only drank beer and not the Fireball. The reasons behind that statement was because he said he knew what hard liquor does to him.
Brown asked Oswalt why he didn’t call 911, to which he responded “like I said I just freaked out.”
Oswalt can be heard on the video saying he put Chaffin’s body in a red blanket that was at the house. He said he waited until after dark and then loaded her body into his truck and drove to the Cimarron River near Ripley.
Brown said evidence showed there was no unknown man that Chaffin left with. Brown said evidence also showed Barzee left the residence some time around 4 a.m. and walked half a mile to the residence of a woman she goes to church with.
Stevenson cross examined Brown.
Brown said in court that Oswalt didn’t refuse to answer his questions. He also said that Barzee was able to answer some questions.
Stevenson asked Brown about quoting a bible verse stating the truth could set you free. Brown told the court this was a metaphor and didn’t mean that Oswalt would be set free from prison.
Stevenson also told the court and Brown that Brown didn’t know how Oswalt’s right hand became swollen. Nor did he know how Chaffin died.
Brown confirmed this by saying “without a body, I’d say that’s correct.”
Stevenson alleged that Brown cursed at Oswalt and called him mean names. Brown did admit to using curse words.
Stevenson told the court he was familiar with good cop versus bad cop, but never both in the same cop. He was referring to the interview June 3 versus June 6. Oswalt was very adamant that he only hit Chaffin one time.
Etherington redirected.
He clarified that Oswalt didn’t say Chaffin fell down and hit her head. Brown confirmed this.
Stevenson redirected as well.
He told Brown and the court that Chaffin hitting her head was a metaphor because she fell back, after Oswalt allegedly hit her in the nose.
At the end of the trial day Wednesday, Etherington presented two stipulation testimonies.
A stipulation testimony means the person agrees to something in advance and won’t contest anything.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.