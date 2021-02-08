OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill allowing public bodies and nonprofits to meet remotely headed to the governor’s desk Monday after lawmakers fast-tracked it through the legislative process.
Gov. Kevin Stitt is widely expected to sign Senate Bill 1031 into law in the coming days.
The measure extends the virtual exemption to the Open Meetings Act until the end of the governor’s COVID-19 state of emergency or Feb. 15, 2022, whichever comes first.
State Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, who sponsored the bill, said based on what lawmakers learned last year, they did not want the measure to end while they weren’t in session. Setting a Feb. 15, 2022, sunset gives legislators the opportunity to extend it as necessary during session next year.
Last year, state lawmakers briefly granted Oklahoma public bodies permission to meet virtually in a bid to protect participants from COVID-19. The modifications to the state’s Open Meetings Act were greeted with considerable enthusiasm by many appointees, elected officials and members of the public who welcomed the chance to participate safely and remotely.
But much to the ire of state and local officials, the temporary modifications expired Nov. 15. Lawmakers, who apparently only expected the pandemic to last a few months, wrote the law in such a way that nobody could modify it without a full legislative vote.
Echols, the majority floor leader, said the bill also applies to any nonprofits that are required to comply with the Open Meetings Act.
“I’m not positive that it would have the votes to pass if it only applied to governmental entities,” he said.
State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, said there might be a situation where quarantining could lead to the loss of the quorum required to hold a public meeting.
In rural Oklahoma, it is difficult to get young people to serve on public boards because those regions don’t have employment opportunities, so younger residents have to travel long distances to work, said state Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton.
“What we’re left with is elderly retirees who serve on these board and commissions, and they’re the ones that’s most vulnerable to this coronavirus,” he said.
Grego has also asked on behalf of his constituents that the Legislature add an exemption that postdates the change so government bodies that have met virtually since the law expired don’t get in trouble for doing so.
“I believe in rural Oklahoma, some of these boards have had to make the decision, 'We risk our life or we serve the community,'" he said.
State Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, was one of five House members who opposed the measure. He questioned if there was anything that would keep public entities from meeting in person right now.
He also asked whether lawmakers can go back and repeal the measure if public entities are not “in the best spirit” holding virtual meetings that give the public good access.
State Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, asked why the virtual provisions don’t also cover the Legislature. She said Republican lawmakers are refusing to let legislators meet virtually and vote by proxy “when COVID is even more dangerous” and there’s a new variant in the state.
“Could you share with me the logic in this body suggesting that we are going to decide for a municipality that they can convene in a safe manner, and this very same body thought so little of us that we would not have that opportunity?” she asked.
Echols said there were some remote options that were voted on inside the Republican caucus, but they were ultimately rejected.
Echols said the logic is that the Legislature is not a body, a commission or a nonprofit, but instead the third branch of government.
“We all chose to run for the Legislature,” he said. “We have protocols that allow the Legislature to meet safely inside this system. And I think the idea behind it is members were sent here to do the people’s business, so they need to go do the people’s business.”
As of Monday, nearly 405,000 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 3,817 Oklahomans have died.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
